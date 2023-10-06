Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.

Oct 06, 2023
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Eric J. Adler

The page has been turned.

After last week's loss, the New England Patriots are on to the New Orleans Saints in pressing need of a "get right" game.

It won't be easy, with injuries plaguing the Patriots through the first four weeks of the season, but the locker room has adopted the "next man up" mentality and should be looking to prove themselves.

All week, Patriots.com reporters have worked hard to update fans on the latest news and analysis ahead of the game. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup to ensure you're the most knowledgeable fan at the tailgate, watch party, or water cooler.

Let's go.

  • Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Week 5 matchup will be broadcast on CBS and locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4, as well as a handful of streaming options. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.
  • The Saints were the Patriots first-ever opponent of the Robert Kraft era, with the two teams facing off in a 1994 preseason game at Foxboro Stadium after he purchased the team. The teams have met 16 times since, with the most recent being a 28-13 win for New Orleans in 2021, though New England has a 10-5 edge in the all-time series. Check out the full game preview here.
  • A lot of factors will play into a Patriots win, like a bounceback game for Mac Jones, protecting the quarterback, establishing a run game, and adjusting for injuries on the defense. Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault put together what he's going to pay most attention to in his 10 Things to Watch.
  • Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar did a deep dive into what we've seen from both the Patriots and Saints so far this season. His offensive emphasis for New England? Establish a rhythm for Mac Jones by improving early-down offense. Read his full game preview here.
  • The Patriots Unfiltered crew got together for a roundtable to answer questions about the Week 5 matchup. Read what the gang had to say about their takeaways from the season thus far, concerns going into the weekend, and the players who could make all the difference here.
  • Expert predictions are a bit mixed going into this game. Hear what they have to say in this week's PRO Predictions.

  • With the Patriots back home at Gillette Stadium this weekend, fans can visit the newly finished Lighthouse at Patriot Place, which opened to the public last week.
  • Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations for a Day of Pampering on Tuesday, as well as the opportunity to attend New England's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
  • Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty brought their annual Casino Night back to Gillette Stadium on Monday, with a few of their old teammates showing up to help support their Tackle Sickle Cell fundraiser.
  • Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending two lucky fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.

