Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

The old cliche in football is that you need to stop losing before you can begin winning, and that's where the Patriots need to start in Sunday's contest with the Saints at Gillette Stadium.

After the most lopsided loss in Bill Belichick's head coaching career, New England can't dwell in the past, but they also need to immediately fix the main area that has led to a 1-3 start. In the first four weeks, the Patriots rank 27th in turnover differential with seven giveaways to two takeaways (-5), and as much as you want to discuss all the ways this team can improve, turning the ball over will get you beat faster than any nuanced discussion about the flaws with this team.

Turnover differential is the statistic that correlates the most to losing, so it's not surprising that the bottom-six teams in the metric are a combined 6-18 this season. The turnovers for the Patriots offense ballooned to three giveaways, leading to two defensive scores for the Cowboys in a 38-3 loss last week.

Moving forward, the question that the Patriots need to ask themselves is whether quarterback Mac Jones's second-quarter implosion was a one-off performance or something more cyclical because Jones is their starting quarterback, barring injury, so getting him off the mat is the top priority.

The Patriots quarterback's performance in Dallas was surprising because Jones's decisions were uncharacteristic of his typical processing, and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien echoed that sentiment in his Tuesday video conference. Mac's field vision and ability to avoid careless mistakes is usually solid, regardless of his limitations or lack of physical tools as a passer – that was not a typical Mac Jones performance.

"I thought the last game for Mac, some of the decisions he made were very uncharacteristic for Mac," O'Brien said. "We've got to do a better job of coaching up some things with him a little bit better, he's got to do a better job of making good decisions for us."

The Patriots offensive coordinator pointed to mechanics and where his eyes were on certain plays as areas the coaching staff will work with Jones on. He also said the quarterback had his own criticisms of himself last Sunday. Mechanically, it starts with Jones driving throws again instead of throwing off his back foot, while he also needs to make more decisive decisions with the ball by playing within the scheme's structure.

"It's what is the intention of the play, what is the read of it, where are my eyes and then usually that will take care of it. Try not to do anything crazy, just stay within the frame of the offense. That's what I've always done. I didn't do that last game," Jones told reporters earlier this week.

Before we get to any X's and O's against New Orleans, the Patriots need to get their quarterback back on track this week. Jones may never be a quarterback who wins you games, but he's not usually a quarterback who loses games like he did in Dallas. Although it would be nice to have higher expectations, that's the first step to a bounce-back win.

Without further ado, here are our keys to victory for the Patriots at home against the Saints on Sunday:

Offensive Key - Establish a Rhythm for QB Mac Jones By Improving Early-Down Offense

The best way to get back on track is to do things to make life easier for Jones on Sunday.

With a modest playmaker at quarterback, the offense needs to hit certain notes so that Jones is in more of a distributor role rather than asked to create on his own. That starts with better early-down offense, where the Pats rank 24th in expected points added on first and second down.

With Mac behind an inconsistent offensive line, you need an effective run game, sequence play-action and RPOs off the run, throw screen passes, and use quick-game concepts to keep the offense on schedule and the pressure off the quarterback.

For the Patriots, the starting point for fixing the offense is on the ground. The Pats need to find a way to run the ball, period. We are on the record stating that their duo/gap is not our favorite. The double teams aren't effective against aggressive second-levels, and the Saints are another team with attack-minded defenders in stud linebacker Demario Davis and athletic weakside linebacker Pete Wener.