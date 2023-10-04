Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
RB Ty Montgomery, Illness
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Juwan Johnson, Calf
S Lonnie Johnson, Hamstring
TE Jimmy Graham, NIR-Rest
G Andrus Peat, Concussion
T Ryan Ramczyk, NIR-Rest/Foot
DT Bryan Bresee, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Paulson Adebo, Hamstring
QB Derek Carr, Right Shoulder
C Erik McCoy, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Foster Moreau, Ankle
S Jordan Howden, Finger
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play