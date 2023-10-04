Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Oct 04 - 04:00 PM | Thu Oct 05 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Mac Jones 10/1: "Definitely disappointed in myself"

Bailey Zappe 10/1: "There's always things you can look back on and learn from"

Hunter Henry 10/1: "We didn't play good at all"

David Andrews 10/1: "Learn from it and move on"

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry makes insane one-handed catch while being tackled

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 04, 2023 at 04:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
RB Ty Montgomery, Illness
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Related Links

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Juwan Johnson, Calf
S Lonnie Johnson, Hamstring
TE Jimmy Graham, NIR-Rest
G Andrus Peat, Concussion
T Ryan Ramczyk, NIR-Rest/Foot
DT Bryan Bresee, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Paulson Adebo, Hamstring
QB Derek Carr, Right Shoulder
C Erik McCoy, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Foster Moreau, Ankle
S Jordan Howden, Finger

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Miami Dolphins (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DL Trysten Hill to the Practice Squad; Release P Corliss Waitman from the Practice Squad

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Josh Uche on Saints: "They utilize their guys pretty well in different situations"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 10/4: "They don't really make mistakes"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/4: "The biggest thing for me is take care of the football"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/4: "Excited to get back out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 10/4: "We're ready for the Saints"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising