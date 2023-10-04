Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 04 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Mac Jones 10/1: "Definitely disappointed in myself"

Bailey Zappe 10/1: "There's always things you can look back on and learn from"

Hunter Henry 10/1: "We didn't play good at all"

David Andrews 10/1: "Learn from it and move on"

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry makes insane one-handed catch while being tackled

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.

Oct 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-HowToWatch-16x9-wk5

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/08 · 1:00 PM EDT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots game against the New Orleans Saints.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Jim Cornell.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Compass Media Networks. Chris Carrino will call the game with Brian Baldinger providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 822 (NO) | SiriusXM: 230 (NE), 389 (NO)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount +

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 10/4: "The biggest thing for me is take care of the football"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/4: "Excited to get back out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 10/4: "We're ready for the Saints"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 10/3: "We have to do a lot better"

Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Cameron Achord on the Saints: "They're going to play hard"

Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising