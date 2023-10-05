10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Mac Bounceback

There's no way to sugarcoat it, last week's loss to the Cowboys was arguably the worst performance of Mac Jones' career. The only games with lower passer ratings were the 2021 wind game in Buffalo in which he attempted just six passes and a brief appearance last year against the Bears after returning from injury. Mac had three turnovers and was pulled in the third quarter and now, he'll look to bounce back against a tough Saints defense that held him to the 5th-lowest passer rating of his career in 2021, one of three career three-interception games for the third-year QB.

"They came in and put it to us for sure," said Hunter Henry of the 2021 matchup. "I know that they'll be ready to go."

Mac's better than what he showed in Dallas, as his feel and timing in the pocket fell apart over the course of the contest and things snowballed on him. He'll need help against New Orleans that includes better protection and a functional run game, two things that abandoned him in Dallas, and frankly for most of the season. There's still a long way to go this season, but it feels like this could be a defining game for Mac if he's able to get back on track and help deliver a critically needed win.

"I think the biggest thing for me is take care of the football, go through my reads," said Mac this week. "You know, what's the play? What's the intention of the play? That's all I can do as the quarterback, and I feel like the guys are doing a good job. So, I just have to get the ball out to them and let them make plays."

Signs of a Run Game?

The Patriots ground attack hasn't been able to get much going this season. They're 28th in yards per attempt and 24th in yards, breaking 100 rushing yards in a game only against the Jets. Everything is connected on offense and the offensive line and running backs go hand in hand and the O-line just hasn't been able to get out to their downfield blocks to produce explosive running plays. Often runners are being met in the backfield before they can even find a potential hole. It's hard to see the offense getting on track without producing important yards on the ground. Rhamondre Stevenson remains one of their most talented offensive players, but he's off to the least productive start of his career averaging 2.7 yards per attempt.

Unlocking Stevenson as well as Ezekiel Elliott is a priority, but this is a solid Saints run defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown and the 11th-least rushing yards. However, they're coming off their least productive game against the rush this season, allowing 114 yards. That's nothing to get too excited about though, illustrating the challenges that the Saints will provide against a Patriots offense that is desperate for ground production.

Protection matters

Sticking with the offensive theme, the offensive line has to improve their pass protection and really, that might hold the key to getting the whole offense on track. As much as Mac brought some of the bad plays upon himself, the line has struggled to find consistency this season. Few would argue when Mac has time he usually produces successful plays. He can make some of those by getting the ball out quickly, like he did for much of the first three games but if the team is to find an explosive passing element, time in a clean pocket will be of the essence.

Will the team continue to stick with Vederian Lowe at right tackle? He's allowed 17 pressures in two games, an astronomical number even considering the talented players he was facing. Riley Reiff is eligible to return, while Calvin Anderson and Sidy Sow should also garner consideration. But right tackle isn't the only trouble spot as Cole Strange was back on the inactive list last week, putting left guard into the question mark conversation. Atonio Mafi held his own there considering the circumstances but the team needs their 2022 first-rounder back and playing productive football. Perhaps it could also be time to consider a shift to tackle for Michael Onwenu if they want to make some drastic changes. Much of it depends on health, but one way or another the line needs to have a plan for Cameron Jordan and friends.