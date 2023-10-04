Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations to attend the special day.

After a car picked each woman up at her home, they were treated to a healthy breakfast as well as facials, manicures, and massages. The women got to know each other as they made bracelets and poured their own non-toxic soy candles.

"To get doted on in that manner is extra special for me because it's always about necessities and this is just about extra abundance and being cared for, so that really hits home for me," said Melissa Rivera, who like the other attendees, were touched by the experience.