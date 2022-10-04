Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

"I think it's amazing that a big organization like the Patriots really believe in the community. They look at what people are going through in their daily lives," said Karla McCarron, who was diagnosed with breast cancer on April Fool's Day in 2021. After a battle with many twists and turns, she finished treatment at Dana Farber this past June.

"It was amazing to meet these women today -- all different types of cancer, at different parts in their journey -- and it's really encouraging to have the Patriots back that. Just having the players come in and all the gifts, it's just been amazing."

The gifts didn't end there, though. After all, these women needed an occasion to wear their new Patriots jerseys, and Robert Kraft personally invited them all to the Crucial Catch game, where New England will host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football.