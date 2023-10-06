Official website of the New England Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.

Oct 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 20, Saints 13

Mac Jones will get back to playing smart football, limiting turnovers, and the Patriots will grind out a win at home.

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Saints 20, Patriots 18

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 21, Saints 16

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Saints 21, Patriots 17

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 17, Saints 13

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Saints 21, Patriots 17

Why Tom is taking the Saints: Derek Carr and the Saints' offense burned me last week. I likely wouldn't trust them again this week if they weren't facing the Patriots, one of the few teams in the league averaging fewer points per game (13.8, 30th in the NFL heading into Week 5) than New Orleans (15.5, T-25th). The Saints haven't managed many explosive plays so far, but I don't think they'll need a ton to outlast New England.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 21, Saints 17

These two are both coming off losses where the offenses were horrible. Mac Jones is really struggling for the Patriots, while Derek Carr looked hurt last week. This will be a game dominated by the defenses. At home, give me the Patriots -- even with the bad offense.

Mike Florio: Patriots 13, Saints 9

Chris Simms: Patriots 19, Saints 17

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 13, Saints 10

Tight defensive struggle could hinge on a late turnover.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 19, Saints 17

The Patriots need a bounce back game but the Saints have enough firepower and an experienced defense to threaten them on both sides of the ball. But Mac Jones and the offense find enough of a stride while some new faces on defense step up to seal the win.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 18, Saints 15

The Patriots do just enough offensively to win a rock fight in Foxborough. These two teams are mirror images of each other, and the Patriots typically find a way to win games where offense is at a premium.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

