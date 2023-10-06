PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Why Tom is taking the Saints: Derek Carr and the Saints' offense burned me last week. I likely wouldn't trust them again this week if they weren't facing the Patriots, one of the few teams in the league averaging fewer points per game (13.8, 30th in the NFL heading into Week 5) than New Orleans (15.5, T-25th). The Saints haven't managed many explosive plays so far, but I don't think they'll need a ton to outlast New England.