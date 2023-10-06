PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 20, Saints 13
Mac Jones will get back to playing smart football, limiting turnovers, and the Patriots will grind out a win at home.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Saints
Mike Clay, ESPN: Saints
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Saints
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Saints
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Saints
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Saints
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Saints 20, Patriots 18
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 21, Saints 16
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Saints 21, Patriots 17
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 17, Saints 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Saints 21, Patriots 17
Why Tom is taking the Saints: Derek Carr and the Saints' offense burned me last week. I likely wouldn't trust them again this week if they weren't facing the Patriots, one of the few teams in the league averaging fewer points per game (13.8, 30th in the NFL heading into Week 5) than New Orleans (15.5, T-25th). The Saints haven't managed many explosive plays so far, but I don't think they'll need a ton to outlast New England.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 21, Saints 17
These two are both coming off losses where the offenses were horrible. Mac Jones is really struggling for the Patriots, while Derek Carr looked hurt last week. This will be a game dominated by the defenses. At home, give me the Patriots -- even with the bad offense.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Saints
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Saints
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 13, Saints 9
Chris Simms: Patriots 19, Saints 17
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 13, Saints 10
Tight defensive struggle could hinge on a late turnover.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 19, Saints 17
The Patriots need a bounce back game but the Saints have enough firepower and an experienced defense to threaten them on both sides of the ball. But Mac Jones and the offense find enough of a stride while some new faces on defense step up to seal the win.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 18, Saints 15
The Patriots do just enough offensively to win a rock fight in Foxborough. These two teams are mirror images of each other, and the Patriots typically find a way to win games where offense is at a premium.
