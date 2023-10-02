Official website of the New England Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending to fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.

Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

David Silverman

New England fans looking to watch the Patriots play in Germany for the first time this season have another chance to score tickets thanks to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Patriots wide receiver is holding a sweepstakes to send two winners to Frankfurt, with proceeds from the cost of entry benefiting the JuJu Foundation.

"I'm excited to partner with Alltroo in giving our fans an opportunity to win a trip to the Germany game," Smith-Schuster said via a press release.

"It's even better that all the donations will help support youth initiatives through the JuJu Foundation."

Fans can enter for a chance to win a four-night trip to Germany to watch the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023, airfare and hotel accommodations, a signed jersey, and a personal video message from Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster launched his non-profit in 2019 to support youth initiatives and lift the spirits of those in need through his philanthropy.

The campaign ends on Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. CST, with a winner announced on October 24. Enter for a chance to win at Alltroo.com/JuJu.

