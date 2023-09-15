Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots are on to Miami.
After a tough loss in Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the page has turned in preparation of the first divisional matchup of the year. The Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football, where the Patriots' signature red throwback jerseys will be on full display for the world to see.
It's been a busy week, but Patriots.com reporters have worked hard to update fans with news and analysis. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup to make sure you're the most knowledgeable fan at the watch party, tailgate, or water cooler:
- The game is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17. NBC and NBC10 Boston will broadcast the matchup, with plenty of options for streaming. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.
- The matchup may not be until Sunday night, but there was already a buzz around Patriot Place on Friday morning for the release of the latest Nike 'Patriots' Air Force 1. Fans traveled far and wide, some from Denmark, to secure a pair of Robert Kraft's signature shoes. Read more here.
- Patriots and Dolphins square off Sunday for the first of two meetings in 2023. The two division rivals split the series in 2022, with the Patriots losing on opening day at Miami, 20-7, on Sept. 11 and then getting revenge with a 23-21 win at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 1. Read the full game preview here.
- Entering a tough test against the Dolphins, Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault put together what he's going to pay most attention to in the season opener. From offensive line depth to establishing the run game, check out his 10 Things to Watch here.
- The Patriots know the Dolphins well, but not quite as well as former Miami tight end Mike Gesicki. He's taken his talents to New England after four years down in Florida, and opened up about what to expect from the Dolphins defense in a one-on-one with Patriots.com.
- With the daunting offensive weapons boasted by the Dolphins, retired safety Devin McCourty was a huge help in limiting Tua Tagovailoa and Co. In his absence, Jabrill Peppers already has emerged as a leader and playmaker for the Patriots. Read more here.
- The Patriots Unfiltered crew got together for a roundtable to answer questions about the upcoming matchup. See what the gang had to say about their takeaways from Week 1, concerns going into Week 2, and the players who could make all the difference here.
- With the sharps in Las Vegas setting a tight spread, experts predicting a victor in this game fall on both sides of the line. Check out Week 1 picks from those who cover the team here.
- With the start of the football season also comes the start of the school year. Chris Board and Tyrone Wheatly Jr. recently joined the Patriots Foundation to visit Chandler Elementary School. The Worcester campus was selected as the team's 2023-24 "Adopt-A-School" and the players helped them kick off the new year in style. Read more about the visit here.
- Cole Strange knows winning off the field is just as important as winning on it. As active as he's been with the Patriots Foundation since joining the New England Patriots, the second-year guard is taking his philanthropy to another level. On Tuesday, Strange launched the Cole Strange Foundation with a "Patriots at the Movies" event for veterans. Read more about the event here.