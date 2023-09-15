Official website of the New England Patriots

Nike releases latest edition of Robert Kraft's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

The ninth version of Robert Kraft's special sneaker is a royal blue Ultra Flyknit Low contrasted with black and white. 

Sep 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Photo via Nike

What was once old is now new, so say hello to Bledsoe Blue.

Nike on Friday released its latest "Patriots" Air Force 1, the latest rendition of the special sneaker designed for team chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

With styles from the 1990s trending in fashion, the sportswear giant took inspiration from the uniforms New England wore prior to the 2000s for the shoe's royal blue hue.

As it has in years past, the Ultra Flyknit Low variation serves as the canvas for the design, with pops of black all over the tongue, insoles, heel, and logo contrasting with a white outsole. You can't throw it back without red stitching, and a silver lace lock with the initials R.K.K. sit above six blue embroidered stars.

Kraft's initials with the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy are also stamped on the tongue, with the Patriots logo on both heel tabs. Unlike previous iterations of the sneaker, the latest pair features three-dimensional Swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sidewalls.

This release marks the ninth collaboration between Nike and the Patriots, which dates back to 2014 after Kraft had established himself as an aficionado of the AF1.

Get the "Patriots" Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low here.

