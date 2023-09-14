10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

8. Solving Tua

Tua Tagovailoa went 28-of-45 for 466 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the team's win over the Chargers in Week 1. After finishing 2022 on the sidelines, Tua is back and picking up the MVP pace he was setting early last season when concussion issues began to strike. It seems like concussions are the only thing standing between him and true NFL stardom. That's certainly the case against the Patriots, as Tua owns a 4-0 record against his divisional rival. It hasn't been crazy production in those four games, Tua has just three touchdowns to two interceptions, but rather a penchant for playing well in the clutch in close games, along with some help from the Patriots at key times. To be fair, he's also completing close to 69 percent of his passes against New England while taking just eight sacks, an average of two per game. Simply put, New England's defense just hasn't been able to confuse or get to Tua consistently enough and as a result, his passer rating against the Pats has improved in each of the four times he's faced them. Despite being sacked three times in last year's opener, Tua still turned in a 104.4 passer rating.

How can the Patriots finally solve Tua? Rookies Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Marte Mapu should help. All have impressive athleticism and speed at their respective positions to make an impact at all three levels of the defense. Muddying the middle of the field seems like a must, as Tua's accuracy and anticipation allow him to find holes in the defense, where catch-and-run plays turn into major issues.

"Every week we have to find a way to affect the quarterback in some way," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington. "Each week brings its own different challenges. Miami bringing a good balanced offense to us that can run the ball and also do a good job with their passing game. Their offensive line, big strong dudes up front that can run black really well. They use a good amount of their play-action stuff to help out with the pass rush. We definitely got our work cut out for us this week."

9. Rookie Progress

11 Patriots rookies got at least a few snaps against the Eagles, with Christian Gonzalez, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow all playing 100 percent of the snaps, and Kayshon Boutte (69 percent), Pop Douglas (41 percent) and Keion White (35 percent) also playing significant totals. What will those numbers look like in Week 2? Gonzalez seems a good bet to repeat his wire-to-wire role, while the offensive linemen are likely to be called upon again with rising injury issues. Rookie Jake Andrews could be in line for an increase in action if Sow, Strange and Onwenu remain out.

It's White and Mapu that could be in the line for the biggest snap increases, as their intriguing traits should be helpful against an offense as explosive as the Dolphins. White recorded four hurries in limited snaps last week and appears to be a fascinating combination of size and athleticism who should only get better with more play time. In a game where getting to Tua quickly is a major key, White could help Christian Barmore, Matthew Judon and Josh Uche get the job done.

"When you're referring to the rookies that played, including the linemen, they have shown from day one really good work ethic and the ability to improve," said offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. "So they've been out there a lot. They've been out there every day. They haven't missed a lot of time if any time. That allows for them to improve."

On the defensive side, Steve Belichick had similar praise for his youngsters.

"All three of those rookies, [Gonzalez, White and Mapu], have come in and really worked hard and tried to integrate themselves into the defense," said Belichick. "I think those guys have come in and done a good job, trying to carve out a role for themselves and all three of those guys, they put their head down and they work hard. I think it's been positive from them so far."

10. Kickers, Old and New

Two other rookies who got their feet wet were specialists Bryce Baringer and Chad Ryland. Baringer had some beauty punts, but also a touchback and outkicked his coverage on one, a couple of growing pains that should be expected. Ryland hit both his extra point attempts but missed out on any field goal attempts, and kicked three touchbacks while allowing just one return of 11 yards on a squib kick. Things should only get more intense for the rookie kicking duo, especially against a divisional opponent where points come at a premium and most games are close well into the fourth quarter.