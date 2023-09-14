Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Sep 13 - 04:00 PM | Thu Sep 14 - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Photos: Patriots Practice in Throwbacks 9/13

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

BEST GAME PHOTOS: Patriots vs. Eagles

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Thank you, Tom Brady

Eagles vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

Rhamondre Stevenson sprints 32 yards on a stellar screen pass play

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

Here are the key things to watch for as the Patriots and Dolphins meet in an important Week 2 matchup.

Sep 14, 2023 at 08:52 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

WK2-2023TB-ThingsToWatchPDC

The 0-1 Patriots will face the 1-0 Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football this weekend as New England looks to get their season on track with a much-needed win against a major divisional rival. Miami is coming off an impressive back-and-forth win over the Chargers that came down to the final minutes, with Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 466 yards and Tyreek Hill topping 200 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns. They're two parts of a potent attack that will test the Patriots defense after they had a strong showing in Week 1 against the Eagles.

The Pats finally broke a four-game losing streak to Miami at the end of last season, a 23-20 nailbiter despite facing second and third-string quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater. Despite that win, the Pats have yet to solve Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 record against New England, albeit with an unimpressive three touchdowns to two interceptions total in those contests.

The road to the playoffs starts through the division and with back-to-back AFC East games over the next two weeks, we'll learn a lot about how the Patriots stack up. No contest is a must-win in Week 2, but this one is about as close as it can get as the Patriots look to hold serve at home and log an important divisional win.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).

1. Mac Attack

Mac Jones posted a strong statistical day in a loss to the Eagles, setting a career-high in completed passes (35) while throwing for the third-highest yardage total (316) of his career with three touchdowns. The second quarter was the highlight of the game, as Mac threw two touchdowns and hit a hot streak that saw him complete 10-straight passes over the course of those two scoring drives. But situationally there was more to be desired, as Mac had a slow start and a stagnant finish that contributed to the loss. As usual, Jones took responsibility and put the defeat on himself, recognizing the missed opportunities that he and the offense had.

However, there were a number of factors at play. Two rookie guards and a right tackle who hadn't played all summer made up three-fifths of the offensive line, while arguably Mac's most reliable target DeVante Parker missed the game due to a knee injury. There's no guarantee that those issues won't again be the case this week as New England's injury issues on the offensive line have only grown this week with Trent Brown and Sidy Sow missing practice and that's why, in a game with significant long-term impact on the divisional standings, Mac will have to find a way to take the second-quarter offensive performance and extrapolate it to a full 60 minutes against the Dolphins.

"They're really good up front. They've got everybody back, pretty much, and it's always been a big challenge going against these guys," said Mac this week. "They're definitely one of the top defenses, in my opinion."

2. Runners Right

The newly-arranged offensive line played a significant part in New England's paltry 76 total rushing yards on 22 carries against the Eagles, a 3.5 yards-per-attempt average that did not do enough to complement what was an effective passing offense during a handful of drives. The Patriots unveiled a bit of a new twist offensively, playing nine snaps with both Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield at the same time, 11.5 percent of their offensive plays, with a success rate of just 44 percent. Was that due to Stevenson's stomach bug that caused him to miss practice last week? Or is this an area Bill O'Brien will continue to experiment with? Either way, it seems like the days of a pure third-down back are gone. Ty Montgomery can handle that role but spent just two of his nine snaps in the backfield. Early signs are pointing more toward Stevenson and Elliott carrying the bulk of the load, no matter the down.

Last week's rushing performance by the Chargers (234 rushing yards) against the Dolphins has to be intriguing as the Patriots plan their attack. Pushing the right buttons with Stevenson and Elliott will be a major key. If the Pats can get the running game going it will help fuel the entire offense. They weren't able to get to the second level very often against Philly but the explosive runs should be there if the offensive line, in whatever configuration it might be, can open up some seams.

Related Links

BEST GAME PHOTOS: Patriots vs. Eagles

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

PE-091023_Darian0852-watermarked
1 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_25
2 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2025-watermarked
3 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_02
4 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2459-watermarked
5 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_58
6 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3123a-watermarked
7 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PE-091023_Darian1524-watermarked
8 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_67
9 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3003-watermarked
10 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_52
11 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2608-watermarked
12 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_34
13 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3515-watermarked
14 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PE-091023_Adler4388-watermarked
15 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PE-091023_Darian0903-watermarked
16 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_70
17 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3329a-watermarked
18 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_69
19 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1382-watermarked
20 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_66
21 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler0511-watermarked
22 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_03
23 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2404-watermarked
24 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_68
25 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3962-watermarked
26 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_57
27 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler0461a-watermarked
28 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_60
29 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler4075-watermarked
30 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_33
31 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1762-watermarked
32 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_62
33 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2362-watermarked
34 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_45
35 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1508-watermarked
36 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_65
37 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_64
38 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler0923a-watermarked
39 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_37
40 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2212-watermarked
41 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_46
42 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2581a-watermarked
43 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_15
44 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler4312-watermarked
45 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_05
46 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler4286-watermarked
47 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_35
48 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1124-watermarked
49 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_11
50 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3376-watermarked
51 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_07
52 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler0789-watermarked
53 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_43
54 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3617-watermarked
55 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_49
56 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1077-watermarked
57 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_56
58 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1722-watermarked
59 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_13
60 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2726-watermarked
61 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PE-091023_Adler1298-watermarked
62 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_50
63 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2316-watermarked
64 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_30
65 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler0170-watermarked
66 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_61
67 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2927-watermarked
68 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_01
69 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3235-watermarked
70 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_31
71 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3153-watermarked
72 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_54
73 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3995-watermarked
74 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PE-091023_Darian1452-watermarked
75 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_55
76 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian1014-watermarked
77 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
PE-091023_Adler3832-watermarked
78 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_39
79 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2645-watermarked
80 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_41
81 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2958-watermarked
82 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_63
83 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler0879-watermarked
84 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_26
85 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2460a-watermarked
86 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_28
87 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler1236-watermarked
88 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_47
89 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler3119-watermarked
90 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_09
91 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Adler2825-watermarked
92 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PE-091023_Darian1161-watermarked
93 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_19
94 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian0861-watermarked
95 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
PE-091023_Adler2391-watermarked
96 / 143
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_16
97 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
CM_01
98 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_03
99 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_11
100 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_05
101 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_12
102 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_10
103 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_08
104 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_04
105 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_06
106 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_07
107 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_13
108 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_09
109 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
CM_02
110 / 143
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
DS_04
111 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian0744-watermarked
112 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_51
113 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian1238-watermarked
114 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_48
115 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian0721-watermarked
116 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_42
117 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_44
118 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_59
119 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_40
120 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_38
121 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian1456-watermarked
122 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
PE-091023_Darian1597-watermarked
123 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_36
124 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian1223-watermarked
125 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_53
126 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_32
127 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian0908-watermarked
128 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_29
129 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
PE-091023_Darian1520-watermarked
130 / 143
Photo by Dwight Darian
DS_27
131 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_24
132 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_21
133 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_18
134 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_23
135 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_22
136 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_17
137 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_20
138 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_14
139 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_12
140 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_08
141 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_10
142 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
DS_06
143 / 143
Photo by David Silverman
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. What does the OL look like this week?

Everyone was at least a little surprised when Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu were ruled inactive for the Eagles game. We knew the questions at right tackle, questions that had been kicked around all summer, and then, suddenly, the guard positions were the biggest concern. Rookie Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow did a reasonable job considering the circumstances, especially in pass protection. However, as mentioned above, it was tough sledding for the running backs, who's longest run of the day was 11 yards for Elliott. For Stevenson, his longest of the day was just five yards.

Once again there should be some hope that Strange and/or Onwenu could be back this week and with Brown and Sow entering concussion protocol this week, their return would be welcome, especially in the ground game where Strange's athleticism and Onwenu's brute force are key elements of the team's rushing attack. If the vets cannot return it will be up to the rookies to make some strides against a tough Miami front that closed out the Chargers with two sacks on the final three plays of the game. According to Next Gen State, the Dolphins defense generated 6 pressures and a 54.5% pressure rate in the fourth quarter (4 pressures & 16.0% pressure rate in first three quarters). Christian Wilkins and Jaelan Phillips lead a potent front that has had plenty of battles against the Patriots blockers in the past.

"The one thing that I left feeling good about is their competitive spirit, they're never broken," said offensive line coach Adrian Klemm this week of his rookie starters. "You worry about a guy coming into his first game as a rookie, I've been there before, if things don't go well it could snowball but those guys just kept trucking away. They struggled at times, but for the most part, they were up for it. We made some adjustments a few times during the game and they were able to build up off of those things and carry that into the next series. There's some things that are really encouraging and I understand coming out of it there's a number of things we need to work on and get better at but there are some building blocks and we're headed in the right direction."

4. Parker Back?

The Patriots really missed DeVante Parker last week, as they were forced to sub in rookie Kayshon Boutte as their x-receiver and the rookie failed to come down with a catch despite five targets. At least two or three of those would've been caught by Parker. They came in his usual sweet spot, contest catches down the sideline and down the field, spots where he made plenty of plays this summer. In fact, the fade throw to Parker was one of the most reliable plays in the Patriots playbook and one Mac Jones went to many, many times this summer.

Against Parker's former team, the Patriots could really use the big veteran receiver back in the mix. His size and ability to win contested catches is a vital element to the attack, and his return would allow Boutte to work more as an inside receiver, a spot he should be more comfortable and productive in. Parker remained limited on the injury report this week, leaving his status once again up in the air.

5. Popping Off

Speaking of rookie receivers, it was a solid start for Pop Douglas, who played 33 snaps and caught four passes out of seven targets for 40 yards, including a beautiful 23-yard reception. Douglas' quickness and explosiveness stood out in the game just like they have all summer long, as the diminutive first-year player has shown that he fits in and belongs at the NFL level. Now, the question is how can Bill O'Brien get him even more involved as the team looks to tap his traits.

After playing 65 percent of their offensive snaps with three receivers on the field, the Patriots will continue to lock in on what their most effective combinations are, but in the early going it appears that Pop should only see his role continue to increase.

6. Fangio Defense

One of the biggest changes to Miami this year is the shift from the Belichick coaching tree on defense to Vic Fangio's Cover-2 heavy scheme. Fangio has been a popular figure in the latest NFL defensive evolution, as his approach to taking away big plays by keeping two defenders in the deep part of the field has caught on across the league. Last week against the Chargers, however, it looked like Miami's defenders were still adjusting to the switch from Brian Flores and Josh Boyer's attacking approach.

"Defensively, obviously it's been a big overhaul for them, with Vic [Fangio] coming in," said Bill Belichick on Wednesday. "I have a ton of respect for Vic as a coach and what he's done in the multiple times we've faced him and just watching his teams over the years, very disciplined, sound and extremely well-coached, well-prepared defense."

A major element of Fangio's defense is one the Patriots also employ, disguise. While there will often be two deep safeties, Fangio can get his defenders to those spots in different ways that will put pressure on Mac Jones pre-snap. Previously Mac could expect lots of zero blitzes and unexpected rushers and while that aggression might be dialed back a bit, there will still be plenty to decipher. A big key? Getting the running game going, forcing more players into the box and thus opening up some downfield passing potential.

"I think Coach Fangio has a lot of respect around the league. He's been around for a long time," said Mac this week. "He was in Philly [Philadelphia] last year for a little bit, obviously Chicago, Denver. So, he has a great background. He's called a lot of football plays, and his defense is pretty sound, always. The guys know what to do. They're very disciplined. I think each week, there's going to be some carryover, just with coaching trees and things like that. But, at the end of the day, he's kind of the top dog. He's the originator of all the stuff, and he's done a great job his whole career. I'm just looking forward to going against him."

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10).
AP Photo by Kyusung Gong
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10).

7. Sleek Tyreek

Everyone knows this one by now when facing the Dolphins but finding a way to keep Tyreek Hill from going off is arguably the biggest key to victory. Last week the Chargers weren't able to contain Hill as he took 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Jones has had some success taking on Hill in the past but shutting down the most explosive receiver in the league is as much about team defense as any one player trying to do it all himself.

"If you pressure, you better get there, because when those guys get the ball and there are not many people around them, you're looking at a lot of yardage," said Belichick of the complications when trying to blitz this offense. "A lot of their yards are run after the catch yards, it's not all go routes and post routes. It's actually not a lot of that; it's a lot more catch-and-run plays. So, when you start bringing a lot of people, you better get there, because there's going to be a lot of space behind you if they get the ball, and they're both very good with the ball in their hands."

Not to be forgotten, Jaylen Waddle gashed the Patriots for a 4th-down touchdown in 2022's opener and chipped in four catches for 78 yards of his own in this year's opener. His speed isn't that far behind Hill's and they form a potent duo that can hit the end zone on any play. Head coach Mike McDaniel has plenty of ways to get Hill and Waddle their touches, using extensive amounts of motion to allow them to build speed and then get lost amongst the coverage players, and that's when bad things happen if you're a defense.

This is why Hill and Waddle will severely test the Patriots communication on the back end post Devin McCourty. Blown coverages in this one can quickly turn into six points.

"They've got a well-balanced team," said Belichick. "The quarterback's played very well, and he's had tremendous production over the last couple of years, led the league in a lot of different categories passing the ball. So, they've got a really efficient guy running the offense, solid offensive line, a couple of very explosive skill players – the running back and the receivers."

"I would say these guys, they bring in a different element of speed," said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino this week. "Dynamic play, they really get down the field, they stretch the field, they don't just run deep routes. Their route explosion is very good. Those guys can plant at crazy angles and get in and out of their routes. They can roll it. They can hit it sharp. It's a very talented group."

Dolphins quarterback Tue Tagovailoa (1).
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
Dolphins quarterback Tue Tagovailoa (1).

8. Solving Tua

Tua Tagovailoa went 28-of-45 for 466 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the team's win over the Chargers in Week 1. After finishing 2022 on the sidelines, Tua is back and picking up the MVP pace he was setting early last season when concussion issues began to strike. It seems like concussions are the only thing standing between him and true NFL stardom. That's certainly the case against the Patriots, as Tua owns a 4-0 record against his divisional rival. It hasn't been crazy production in those four games, Tua has just three touchdowns to two interceptions, but rather a penchant for playing well in the clutch in close games, along with some help from the Patriots at key times. To be fair, he's also completing close to 69 percent of his passes against New England while taking just eight sacks, an average of two per game. Simply put, New England's defense just hasn't been able to confuse or get to Tua consistently enough and as a result, his passer rating against the Pats has improved in each of the four times he's faced them. Despite being sacked three times in last year's opener, Tua still turned in a 104.4 passer rating.

How can the Patriots finally solve Tua? Rookies Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Marte Mapu should help. All have impressive athleticism and speed at their respective positions to make an impact at all three levels of the defense. Muddying the middle of the field seems like a must, as Tua's accuracy and anticipation allow him to find holes in the defense, where catch-and-run plays turn into major issues.

"Every week we have to find a way to affect the quarterback in some way," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington. "Each week brings its own different challenges. Miami bringing a good balanced offense to us that can run the ball and also do a good job with their passing game. Their offensive line, big strong dudes up front that can run black really well. They use a good amount of their play-action stuff to help out with the pass rush. We definitely got our work cut out for us this week."

9. Rookie Progress

11 Patriots rookies got at least a few snaps against the Eagles, with Christian Gonzalez, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow all playing 100 percent of the snaps, and Kayshon Boutte (69 percent), Pop Douglas (41 percent) and Keion White (35 percent) also playing significant totals. What will those numbers look like in Week 2? Gonzalez seems a good bet to repeat his wire-to-wire role, while the offensive linemen are likely to be called upon again with rising injury issues. Rookie Jake Andrews could be in line for an increase in action if Sow, Strange and Onwenu remain out.

It's White and Mapu that could be in the line for the biggest snap increases, as their intriguing traits should be helpful against an offense as explosive as the Dolphins. White recorded four hurries in limited snaps last week and appears to be a fascinating combination of size and athleticism who should only get better with more play time. In a game where getting to Tua quickly is a major key, White could help Christian Barmore, Matthew Judon and Josh Uche get the job done.

"When you're referring to the rookies that played, including the linemen, they have shown from day one really good work ethic and the ability to improve," said offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. "So they've been out there a lot. They've been out there every day. They haven't missed a lot of time if any time. That allows for them to improve."

On the defensive side, Steve Belichick had similar praise for his youngsters.

"All three of those rookies, [Gonzalez, White and Mapu], have come in and really worked hard and tried to integrate themselves into the defense," said Belichick. "I think those guys have come in and done a good job, trying to carve out a role for themselves and all three of those guys, they put their head down and they work hard. I think it's been positive from them so far."

10. Kickers, Old and New

Two other rookies who got their feet wet were specialists Bryce Baringer and Chad Ryland. Baringer had some beauty punts, but also a touchback and outkicked his coverage on one, a couple of growing pains that should be expected. Ryland hit both his extra point attempts but missed out on any field goal attempts, and kicked three touchbacks while allowing just one return of 11 yards on a squib kick. Things should only get more intense for the rookie kicking duo, especially against a divisional opponent where points come at a premium and most games are close well into the fourth quarter.

Former punter Jake Bailey, now with the Dolphins, will return to the team where he spent his first four seasons. He punted just once for 38 yards last week. The Patriots will be hoping to up that total in Week 2.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Here are the 10 key things to watch as the Patriots open their 2023 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

Here are the key Patriots players and positions to watch as the team wraps up the 2023 preseason against the Tennessee Titans.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Here are some key Patriots players to watch as the take on the Green Bay Packers in the second preseason game of the summer.
news

10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Here are the players to watch as the Patriots take on the Texans to start their 2023 preseason NFL schedule.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots travel to Buffalo for their regular season finale with the playoffs on the line.
news

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Here's who to watch when the Patriots and Dolphins meet in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line!
news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

The Patriots will see plenty of former coaches and players in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders with the playoffs on the line.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Here are the 10 key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Here are the 10 things to watch as the Patriots welcome the Bills on Thursday Night Football in an important divisional matchup.
news

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.
news

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Here are the 10 players to watch as the Patriots and Jets meet in a critical AFC East matchup.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/13: "Captain is not something you look for, it finds you"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 9/13: "A lot to build on"

Patriots defensive end Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

David Andrews 9/13: "Got to take everything as a learning experience"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Hunter Henry 9/13: "It's a challenge every week in this league"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/13: "Got to make sure you show that passion"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising