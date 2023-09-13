Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

New England's offense is still searching for consistency to string together touchdown drives throughout a game, and they also need to capture those clutch moments. With that said, there were positives that Jones and company can build on moving forward.

"We've already talked about what we can do better, and just going out there and trying to do it is a challenge. But, that's the fun part about the game, you get a chance to learn from your mistakes and then go out there, and it's going to come up again," Jones explained.

Moving on to Miami, the Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio to replace Belichick disciple Josh Boyer as their defensive coordinator. With a new DC at the helm, the Fins are overhauling their defensive system into Fangio's zone-heavy defense that is apples to oranges compared to Boyer's Patriots-style scheme. In Fangio's defense, the Dolphins were in zone coverage on over 66 percent of their passing downs in Week 1, while 41.7 percent of their coverages were split-safety zone, like Fangio's staple cover six. Last season, Miami had the third-highest man coverage in the NFL under Boyer (43.1%).

"Defensively, obviously, it's been a big overhaul for them, with Vic [Fangio] coming in," head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday morning. "I have a ton of respect for Vic as a coach and what he's done in the multiple times we've faced him and just watching his teams over the years, very disciplined, sound and extremely well-coached, well-prepared defense."

After things didn't work out as the head coach in Denver, Fangio served as an advisor for the Eagles during their playoff run in 2022. Fangio's defense is spreading across the NFL as teams adopt his two-high principles to limit big plays against explosive offenses. Although each play-caller has twists, the Pats will see many of the same things Philly did in last week's opener.

"There's going to be some carryover, just with coaching trees and things like that. But, at the end of the day, he's kind of the top dog. He's the originator of all the stuff, and he's done a great job his whole career. I'm just looking forward to going against him," Jones said of Fangio.