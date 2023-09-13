Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Sep 13 - 04:00 PM | Thu Sep 14 - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Photos: Patriots Practice in Throwbacks 9/13

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

BEST GAME PHOTOS: Patriots vs. Eagles

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Thank you, Tom Brady

Eagles vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

Rhamondre Stevenson sprints 32 yards on a stellar screen pass play

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

The Patriots quarterback kicked off the week by breaking down the Dolphins defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. 

Sep 13, 2023 at 03:48 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).

The Patriots starting quarterback was his own toughest critic following a season-opening loss to the Eagles last Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the game, quarterback Mac Jones took responsibility for the loss when the offense failed to score on two fourth-quarter possessions in a one-score game that ultimately ended in a 25-20 loss to the Eagles—unfortunately, a familiar script for the Patriots against playoff-caliber opponents.

It goes without saying that Jones wasn't solely responsible for the team falling to the defending NFC champs. Still, the time to reflect on what could've been against Philadelphia is over as the Patriots turn the page to Sunday night's divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins. For the quarterback, it's about having the mind of a goldfish.

"The biggest thing for me is the 24-hour rule, win or lose, just enjoy the win if you win and then learn from the loss if you lose," Jones told reporters on Wednesday. "Just trying to get better at those things, apply those things this week in practice, and move on to a really good team."

Although the Patriots quarterback took Sunday's loss on the chin, his teammates sang a different tune about his performance against the Eagles in the regular-season opener. For example, captain David Andrews credited Jones for his movements and toughness in the pocket, standing in to take some big hits against a vaunted Philly pass rush.

"Mac did a lot of really good things in the pocket for us last week. Moving in the pocket, understanding in the pocket where his problems are, what he needs to do," the Pats center said. "We talk about toughness as an O-Line, running backs. But I think as a quarterback, to stand in there and take some shots and deliver the ball, that's how a quarterback shows his toughness. I think he did a really good job for us."

New England's offense is still searching for consistency to string together touchdown drives throughout a game, and they also need to capture those clutch moments. With that said, there were positives that Jones and company can build on moving forward.

"We've already talked about what we can do better, and just going out there and trying to do it is a challenge. But, that's the fun part about the game, you get a chance to learn from your mistakes and then go out there, and it's going to come up again," Jones explained.

Moving on to Miami, the Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio to replace Belichick disciple Josh Boyer as their defensive coordinator. With a new DC at the helm, the Fins are overhauling their defensive system into Fangio's zone-heavy defense that is apples to oranges compared to Boyer's Patriots-style scheme. In Fangio's defense, the Dolphins were in zone coverage on over 66 percent of their passing downs in Week 1, while 41.7 percent of their coverages were split-safety zone, like Fangio's staple cover six. Last season, Miami had the third-highest man coverage in the NFL under Boyer (43.1%).

"Defensively, obviously, it's been a big overhaul for them, with Vic [Fangio] coming in," head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday morning. "I have a ton of respect for Vic as a coach and what he's done in the multiple times we've faced him and just watching his teams over the years, very disciplined, sound and extremely well-coached, well-prepared defense."

After things didn't work out as the head coach in Denver, Fangio served as an advisor for the Eagles during their playoff run in 2022. Fangio's defense is spreading across the NFL as teams adopt his two-high principles to limit big plays against explosive offenses. Although each play-caller has twists, the Pats will see many of the same things Philly did in last week's opener.

"There's going to be some carryover, just with coaching trees and things like that. But, at the end of the day, he's kind of the top dog. He's the originator of all the stuff, and he's done a great job his whole career. I'm just looking forward to going against him," Jones said of Fangio.

Besides two-high zone coverages, the other hallmark of a Fangio defense is pre-snap disguising. Teams that run the Fangio scheme will start in a two-high safety shell and sometimes rotate into a post-safety shell after the snap. Despite mixing in more zone schemes, the Dolphins most frequently used coverage last week was cover one (man), and they also played cover three on 25 percent of their downs. But the bottom line is that they'll spin the dial into those single-high safety shells after the ball is snapped.

"They do a good job of that just based on the early film," Jones said. "They do a good job with disguise, and a lot of teams will do that against us, and from there, you just have to play fast."

The focus for the quarterback is studying the Dolphins defense as the Patriots prepare for Sunday night's matchup. However, it's the second week in a row that Jones will face a former college teammate at quarterback from the University of Alabama in Tua Tagovailoa. As much as it's Jones vs. Miami's defense, the Dolphins big-play offense put up 36 points in a shootout win over the Chargers in Week 1.

"I never try to focus on that part of it. It's really us against the defense, which Miami has a really good defense. Yeah, I have a lot of respect for the guys that I played with in college. They've done a great job in the NFL. I learned a lot from each one of them differently, some things from one guy and some things from another. So, it's been good to learn," Jones said.

The Patriots offense is turning the page to this weekend's matchup against the Dolphins, where Mac will need to keep up with Tua on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Although it came in a losing effort, the Patriots defense stepped up against one of the most productive offenses in football on Sunday.
news

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

The Patriots offense has some positives to build on from Sunday's regular-season opener.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

The Patriots comeback bid fell short against the defending NFC champs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
news

Inactive Analysis: Shorthanded Offensive Line, WR DeVante Parker Headline Patriots Inactives vs. Eagles

The Patriots offense will be down three projected starters against the Eagles on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB Bailey Zappe, RB Ty Montgomery to 53-Man Roster; Place CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve 

The Patriots made a series of roster moves, signing QB Bailey Zappe and RB Ty Montgomery to the 53-man roster on Saturday, while CB Jack Jones was placed on injured reserve.
news

Tom Brady's Return Content Round-up

With Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots opener, here's all the Brady content you might've missed from Patriots.com.
news

12 Tom Brady Firsts

Here are 12 times Tom Brady did something special for the first time.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

How will the defense aim to slow down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and what will Bill O'Brien scheme up for the Patriots offense in Sunday's regular-season opener?
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

The Patriots final injury report for Sunday's regular-season opener is here. 
news

Patriots set 2023 captains

The New England Patriots announced their six captains for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered weigh in on the key factors that will decide the Patriots opening matchup against the Eagles.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/13: "Captain is not something you look for, it finds you"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 9/13: "A lot to build on"

Patriots defensive end Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

David Andrews 9/13: "Got to take everything as a learning experience"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Hunter Henry 9/13: "It's a challenge every week in this league"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/13: "Got to make sure you show that passion"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising