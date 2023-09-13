Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots did not run the ball effectively in the opener, managing just 76 yards on 22 carries for a lowly 3-5-yard average. But there are a couple of factors in New England's favor that could lead to some improvement in Week 2. First, the Patriots should be healthier along the offensive line as Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) sat out the opener in favor of rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow. Assuming at least one of the pair can go, that should lead to more openings for Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott in the running game. The second factor is Miami's run defense, which was shredded in Los Angeles as the Chargers piled up 234 yards on the ground behind Austin Ekeler (117 yards) and Joshua Kelly (91). New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had to be quite disappointed with that outcome and will need more from his front seven, particularly linebackers Jerome Baker and David Long. Raekwon Davis mans the middle in Fangio's 3-4 set, flanked by Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. A healthy, or at least healthier, Patriots offensive line should be able to carve out some space for Stevenson to enjoy a much more productive evening.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Miami's secondary was much better than the run defense against the Chargers, limiting Justin Herbert to 228 yards through the air while sacking him three times. The final pressure came with the game on the line as Jaelan Phillips broke free and tied up Herbert on fourth down to close the game out. Xavien Howard, Eli Apple and Kader Kohou man the corner spots with Jalen Ramsey opening the season on injured reserve. Safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are solid, giving the Dolphins a heady and versatile pair on the back end. That group will try to contend with the Patriots various options, led by Kendrick Bourne, who led the team with 11 targets in the opener. Bourne was Mac Jones' go-to target and finished with six catches for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki also were prevalent in the passing attack, as was rookie Demario Douglas, who impressed with four catches for 40 yards in his NFL debut. The wide array of targets should allow Jones the opportunity to find his preferred matchups, provided that he has the time to do so. Phillips is developing into a solid pass rusher and he and Bradley Chubb will need to be dealt with off the edge. But if Jones can find some consistency the Patriots should have success.

When the Dolphins run - Edge: Patriots

Miami coach Mike McDaniel has constantly been in search of speed in the running game and in Raheem Mostert he has one of the fastest backs in the league. But that speed hasn't translated into much production during his short tenure in Miami, and Mostert was held in check by the Chargers in the opener. He finished with 37 yards in just 10 carries against a Chargers defense that has traditionally struggled to stop the run. The Patriots front was stout in the opener against Philly, limiting the Eagles to 97 yards on 25 carries for a 3.9-yard average. That included Jalen Hurts' 37 yards on the ground as the Patriots did a much better job dealing with the dual-threat quarterback than they have in the recent past. New England used a variety of personnel groups with safeties Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips with linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai. Rookies Keion White and Marte Mapu also factored in the mix, giving Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick a lot of options from a scheme perspective. Look for the Patriots strong, physical play up front to continue against a Miami offense that is more about the passing game at this point.

When the Dolphins pass - Edge: Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed one of the most prolific passing performances on opening day in league history, riddling the Chargers for 466 yards and three touchdowns. More impressively, he led a late 75-yard drive that he capped with a perfect 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to lead the Dolphins to a 36-34 come-from-behind win. Hill was a beast in the game, catching 11 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns while fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle added four catches for 78 yards. Miami also protected Tagovailoa well as the quarterback wasn't sacked on 45 dropbacks despite playing without starting left tackle Terron Armstead. The Patriots will need to get some heat on the quarterback Sunday with Matthew Judon, Jush Uche and perhaps White, who impressed with a handful of pressures in his debut, the top candidates to do so. Rookie Christian Gonzalez enjoyed a strong debut as well, and he will be tested once again. Jonathan Jones has typically locked up with Hill, so that could leave Gonzalez on Waddle, although both should get plenty of support from the safeties. Tagovailoa is 4-0 in his career against the Patriots and has been quite efficient in those games. The Patriots will need to disrupt his timing if that trend is to change.

Special Teams - Edge: Dolphins