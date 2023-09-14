Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

Along with a few snaps in a quarters structure, the Patriots second-most used coverage against Miami last season was cover two. This time, they disguise cover two by showing Tua a single-high structure before the snap, then spinning Kyle Dugger into the deep half. Again, they're working out of a two-high safety shell to invite the short throws, and when Tua takes the underneath completion to Hill, Dugger makes a great open-field tackle to limit the YAC.

As they usually do in their post-safety coverage system, the Patriots mostly relied on cover three against Miami last season, calling a three-deep zone on 50% of the passing plays. However, they were hyper-aware of Hill, often redirecting him at the line of scrimmage with aggressive jams from the short zone defenders. Plus, the backside (weak) hook defender had his eyes inside, seeking out crossing patterns.

We could also see the Patriots use their "cloud" coverage schemes on Hill to jam him at the line of scrimmage while a deeper defender catches him downfield once he releases, something they often did last year against Stefon Diggs and other top receivers on their schedule.

The Patriots secondary might be better equipped this year with Gonzalez in the fold to match up against the Dolphins in man coverage. However, the expectation is that they'll continue to lean heavily on zone schemes while going to man coverages on the money downs.

BILL O'BRIEN VS. VIC FANGIO - ROUND ONE, FIGHT!

Moving over to the Patriots offense, the Dolphins biggest offseason addition wasn't adding a particular player to their roster. Instead, it was hiring veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio, a defensive guru, took over for former Patriots assistant Josh Boyer, a holdover from the Brian Flores era. Fangio's defensive scheme couldn't be more different than Boyer's, as the Belichick/Flores disciple was a cover one (man-free) and zero blitz subscriber. Last season, the Dolphins had the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL under Boyer, and their secondary was exposed playing single-high coverage down the field.

Fangio's system is taking over the NFL as defenses try to limit big plays against all these explosive offenses around the league, is installing his two-high zone base defense – going from Boyer to Fangio is completely reinventing their defensive identity in Miami.

"Defensively, obviously it's been a big overhaul for them, with Vic [Fangio] coming in," head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday morning. "I have a ton of respect for Vic as a coach and what he's done in the multiple times we've faced him and just watching his teams over the years, very disciplined, sound and extremely well-coached, well-prepared defense."

Although it's coming with some growing pains that the Patriots can exploit, New England is going through its own transition into O'Brien's scheme, yielding up-and-down results in Week 1. Yes, there were positives to build on in the season-opener, but little things like route-running miscues and limitations at quarterback led to a better but not good enough performance.

Plus, the personnel available to him on Sunday night will greatly impact O'Brien's game plan. In Week 1, the Pats went up against Philly's elite defensive front without their two starting guards, their best outside receiver, and RB Rhamondre Stevenson playing through an illness. O'Brien called 13 screen passes, while Jones's average time to throw was 2.38 seconds as the Pats offensive play-calling worked around a patchwork offensive line.

If the Patriots are at full strength, O'Brien might open up the playbook in the passing game, and hopefully, the Pats can take advantage of a Dolphins run defense that allowed 234 rushing yards on the ground to the Chargers last week with better offensive line play. But it's hard to discern what will be on the call sheet until we know who will be available.

With that said, there are two sources we can pull from to make an educated guess. First, there's the Charger film from last week. Then, O'Brien has faced Fangio before in the 2019 season, and the two vets haven't changed much schematically since.

TAKING INSPIRATION FROM THE CHARGERS

The best way for the Patriots offense to move the ball against this Dolphins defense might be to test their communication and grasp the intricacies of their system in its early stages.