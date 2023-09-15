PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
Injuries along the offensive line remain a significant concern and could tilt this in the favor of the Dolphins, but the Patriots will lean on a defense that is off to a strong start to the season.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Dolphins
Mike Clay, ESPN: Dolphins
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Patriots
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Dolphins 25, Patriots 20
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Dolphins 26, Patriots 22
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Dolphins 21
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Dolphins 31, Patriots 24
Why Dan is taking the Dolphins: Perhaps Bill Belichick can find a way to slow down the Dolphins' passing game a bit, but enough for his offense to have a chance to win the game? I'm not buying it. The Patriots don't have the explosiveness to match up with even a somewhat-contained Miami attack, and I expect Vic Fangio to take full advantage of an injury-plagued New England offensive line.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 23
Miami is coming off a high-flying offensive victory against the Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding in that game. The Patriots lost to the Eagles, but the defense played well. That defense will keep them in this game as they slow down the high-flying Dolphins to win it late. Upset special.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Dolphins 28, Patriots 23
Chris Simms: Dolphins 28, Patriots 24
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Dolphins 20
Tough spot for the Dolphins coming across the country from a hard-fought win in LA only to travel up to Foxborough. Patriots keep up the defensive momentum.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 29, Dolphins 26
The Patriots get a much-needed win against a divisional opponent as their defense takes a step forward against the Dolphins vaunted attack and their defense finds its clutch to close the game out with a late score.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 24
The Patriots once again find themselves in a close game late, but the Dolphins have too much firepower on offense for New England to get over the hump. I hate being a broken record, but it feels like that's how these games against high-powered offenses will go this season.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer