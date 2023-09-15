Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

"I was here in 2018 for the sneaker release, but if I'm not able to get them here then I'm going to buy them online," said Jorgensen.

"If I'm not able to do that, then I'm going to buy them on Stock X or something like that and pay a lot of money for them because I cannot miss those sneakers. I need them. Robert means the world for me. What he means to the Patriots and what he has done here is amazing. He's the best owner."

Kraft couldn't believe Jorgensen and Steffensen's passion for the team, but for them, the long trip for the sneaker release and Sunday's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins was easy to justify.

"I freaking love the Patriots," Jorgensen said.