Cole Strange launches new foundation to support military veterans

According to Strange, there were a number of causes he contemplated dedicating his time to, but ultimately narrowed it down to the veteran community.

"I thought veterans would be a cool place to land because it's a group that I feel is overlooked a little bit," Strange said. "I just have a ton of respect for veterans -- I have a couple of family members who were in the military, my best friend is in the army -- so I thought it would be a cool place to use the foundation that I have."