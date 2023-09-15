Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

Name one player on offense and defense that you'd like to see in an expanded role this week following their performance in Week 1.

As much as I'm intrigued by Demario Douglas, I'd like to see Ty Montgomery increase his role in the passing game out of the backfield. The Patriots will need to use those high percentage passes as a way to compensate for the line-on-the-mend. He's healthy – get him out there! -FK

On defense, Keion White showed both strength and athleticism last week, beating his man and chasing down the ball. Getting pressure on Tua will be a huge key in this game. Would love to see White have a consistent visitor to the Miami backfield.

On offense I'd like to see Ty Montgomery get some of the touches that went to Ezekiel Elliott in the opener. I feel Montgomery has more quickness in space and might be able to generate more big plays than Zeke. On defense, it has to be Keion White. Strong debut in limited snaps. Let's see if he can do more with more playing time. -PP

Offense: Kendrick Bourne. Clearly he and Mac have solid chemistry and have worked together a long time. If there's health issues surrounding the other receivers, I think Kendrick deserves an expanded role. Defense: Christian Gonzalez. I was impressed with his rookie debut last week, but this week will be a much bigger test with the receivers Miami boasts. -AF

Both rookies: Demario Douglas and Keion White. Douglas's route running was as advertised, bringing a quickness and burst to the passing game that this team desperately needs. I can't wait to see him in some space with the ball in his hands. White registering four quarterback pressures on 23 snaps against Philly's tackles is wild — get that guy on the field. -EL

On offense, JuJu Smith-Schuster, needs to step up his game in week 2. If the reports are true and he was intended to be WR1 for the Patriots this season then need to see him be productive and available down the stretch especially against explosive opponents like the Miami Dolphins. However with Smith-Schuster's health reportedly in question, the hope is that DeVante Parker, who is battling a knee injury, would return and have an expanded role in week 2 to take some of the pressure off the rookies. -TB