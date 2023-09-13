Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Miami Dolphins (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown - Concussion
OL Sidy Sow - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews - Hamstring
WR Kayshon Boutte - Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
G Cole Strange - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Raheem Mostert - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Terron Armstead - Back, Ankle, Knee
DB Elijah Campbell - Knee
TE Julian Hill - Ankle
WR Jaylen Waddle - Oblique
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB De'Von Achane - Shoulder
CB Xavien Howard - Thumb
S Brandon Jones - Knee
OL Connor Williams - Knee
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play