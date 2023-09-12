Chris Board, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. share valuable lessons at 2023-24 Adopt-A-School kickoff

One inquiry in particular allowed Wheatley Jr. to open up about what education means to him, and while he is trying to make a name for himself in the NFL, he's also working on finishing a Master's degree.

"I promised my grandma I would finish it," Wheatley Jr. said after leaving the gymnasium with team staff and school administrators.

"I started my masters at Morgan State before I got into the league, so every fall, I take a leave of absence, and then I re-enroll in the spring. This is my third year and I have three classes left."

Out of football for two years after playing at Michigan and Stony Brook, the offensive tackle began working towards the advanced degree at the school his father coached at. He gravitated towards project management in trying to figure out his next step, but found his way back to football along the way.

Now, he's working towards both dreams at the same time, having played in his first NFL game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after stints with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.

It served as a great lesson for the impressionable children listening.

"Honestly, just never give up on your dreams," Wheatley Jr. said.