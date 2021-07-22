Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

ESPN Boston ranks the NFL's second-year breakout candidates, see if any Patriots players made the list.
The Boston Herald continues to answer their Patriots training camp questions, asking which rookies will make the biggest impact.
ESPN Boston ranks the NFL's second-year breakout candidates, see if any Patriots players made the list.
The Boston Herald continues to answer their Patriots training camp questions, asking which rookies will make the biggest impact.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
After surprising the Boston Renegades last week with an offer to fly on the Patriots team plane to their national championship game, Mr. Kraft sends off the team in style from Gillette Stadium. The Renegades, Boston's women's professional tackle football team, travel to Canton, Ohio in search of their sixth franchise title on Saturday.
On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.
In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.