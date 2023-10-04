Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

"We started and got involved in sickle cell because of our family," Devin said. "Our aunt, who we lost in 2019. Our uncle has sickle cell. Our grandfather has sickle cell. So being back here tonight really brings so many people together – from the hospital community, the sickle cell community, the Next Step foundation – to just have a good night and not think about anything else they're going through. And you get to gamble and you don't lose money. That's probably the best part of the night."