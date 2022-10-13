Why Patriots' Devin McCourty believes Robert Kraft is 'ambassador for change'

In addition to funding the Robert K. Kraft Endowed Chair in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion -- which will be held by the medical director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Center at MGH -- the donation will also further endow the Kraft Center for Community Health, established in 2011, and fund expansion efforts at the Mass General Blood Donor Center, which will be renamed to honor the Kraft family.

"I am proud to live in a city that is home to what I consider the greatest hospitals in the world, led by Mass General," Kraft said in his statement. "Yet, I've always been troubled by healthcare inequities, as I know there are many in nearby communities who don't have the healthcare and can't access the excellent care others receive here."

That knowledge comes from conversations with people of different backgrounds and understanding that not everyone has access to the same resources.

Diverse perspectives have always been sought out by Kraft, but McCourty knows how unique it is to have that relationship with a team owner.