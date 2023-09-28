How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

What's better than victory Monday? Community Tuesday, of course.
The New England Patriots had a busy week coming off their first win of the season against the New York Jets, and have turned the page to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.
It's a tall ask, but there's always time for philanthropy. With just one day off, many players took the time to give back. Here's how they got involved in the community this week:
Matthew Slater brings teammates to Young Woods Elementary School to encourage attendance
With his 16th NFL season in full swing, Matthew Slater knows a thing or two about having good attendance.
Last season, the Patriots Foundation spent the school year with the Young Woods Elementary School, chosen as the team's Adopt-A-School, to help improve attendance and encourage learning. Just like with the Patriots, the team captain wanted to see things through with the Providence elementary school again this season.
Joined by his wife Shahrzad and teammates David Andrews, Brendan Schooler, Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, and Corlis Waitman, Slater revisited Young Woods for a back-to-school assembly to help the students set their goals.
Cody's Gamers returns to Boston Children's Hospital on Tuesday
Patriots special teamer Cody Davis began his "Cody's Gamers" program in 2022 after he started playing video games with patients at Boston Children's Hospital during the pandemic. It came full-circle last February when he was finally able to visit with kids in-person while they got treatment, and he's been going back for regular visits ever since.
Matt Solok celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Jordan Boys & Girls Club
The Patriots and the Patriots Foundation maintain a close relationship with the Boys & Girls Club, and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, tight end Matt Sokol made his way to the Jordan Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea to meet with kids, tour the club, and even get involved in a game of "Dance Dance Revolution."
"I had a lot of fun," Sokol said after the visit. "I'm glad I went."
Matthew Slater and his wife Shahrzad visited Young Woods Elementary School in Providence, RI to emphasize the importance of attendance on September 26, 2023. The Slaters were joined by Patriots players David Andrews, Brenden Schooler, Bryce Baringer, Corliss Waitman, and Chad Ryland, as well as Patriots PA Announcer Mike Riley.