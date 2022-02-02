Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Feb 02 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

Feb 02, 2022 at 02:16 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

Patriots Special Teamer Cody Davis (22).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots Special Teamer Cody Davis (22).

Don't worry, Patriots special teams star Cody Davis aged himself too when he recalled how his love for video games began while playing on a Nintendo game console with his brother. Since then they've graduated to playing Rocket League together on PC Gaming.

Why is he still drawn to it, you ask? Just like playing a sport, it's competitive.

"I've always been super competitive with everything that I do and that doesn't change with video games. So me and my brother have gotten into plenty of fights over video games trying to beat each other," said Davis.

Davis not only plays against his brother, he is also involved in dad gaming communities which inspired him to launch a charity of his own.

cody-davis-2021-generic-no-helmet-adler-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

"This idea for Cody's Gamers bloomed from that and I just saw the opportunity to connect kids with needs with professional athletes, gamers or celebrities to play video games and just bring joy,'' said Davis.

The first gamer to participate in Davis' program was a 10-year old named Aiden from Fort Worth, Texas who was born with vanishing gastroschisis. He was recovering from his 84th surgical procedure at Boston Children's Hospital when he had the opportunity to join Cody on Twitch for an afternoon of gaming before returning home to Texas.

"It was awesome, Aiden was an amazing kid. We played Super Smash Bros and he pretty much wiped the floor with me and then we transitioned over to Rocket League and it was a battle to the very end. He actually came away with an overtime goal to seal the championship best out of three. I hope he is feeling better soon and that's what it's all about making these memories with kids," said Davis.

The one-on-one with Aiden marked the first session of Cody's Gamers and the Patriots leading special teams tackler this past season is hopeful about the future of his gaming program.

"We are starting slowly to learn lessons and improve the program. We are starting with Boston's Children's Hospital having these one-on-one events and we will kind of grow from there," said Davis.

While Cody's Gamers is temporarily a local partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, Cody Davis plans for the program to evolve into larger events involving multiple kids, celebrities and athletes playing on Twitch to raise money for hospitals.

2021_headshots_recropped__0062_Davis_Cody_2021

Cody Davis

#22 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

Related Content

news

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

On the 36th anniversary of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, spotlighting the 10u girls flag football team from North Shore competing for championship in Vegas during Pro Bowl week
news

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Here are 10 things you might not have known about Patriots' center David Andrews that we learned from his Instagram story Q&A.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

A few days after falling to the Bills in the playoffs, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and teammates shared some final messages.
news

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

When Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to mind for the Patriots special teams captain, he thinks of the gratitude he has towards Dr. King for the sacrifices he made for progress towards racial equality in America.
news

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
news

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris explains his touching reason for giving away game balls. 
news

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Now cancer-free, Brandon Bolden revealed on social media Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. 
news

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

The Patriots receiver spent his Tuesday answering all kinds of questions on Reddit. Here's what we learned. 
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

NFL Throwback: Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown

Watch every touchdown by Tom Brady in the playoffs during his epic career.

Willie McGinest reacts to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement

NFL Network's Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement of his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady.

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising