Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

With help from the Patriots Foundation, he was able to throw an in-person video game tournament at Helix eSports to benefit more than 60 children in foster care last May.

Still, as soon as Boston Children's Hospital was able to lift COVID-19 restrictions, visiting the patients in person was the ultimate goal.

"Cody's Gamers started out of COVID-19 and not being able to access the hospitals and make these visits face-to-face," Davis said. "We've had a blast playing over zoom and switch online and getting the reactions of these kids. Now to see them see them in person, see them face-to-face, it just makes it even more special."

Davis visited with four patients, bringing them gift bags, answering their questions about football, and of course, playing some video games.

"They asked me a lot of great questions," Davis said.