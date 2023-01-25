No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

No days off, so to speak. Since then, around 200 students have bought in and maintained perfect attendance to this point in the year.

"Last year at this time, we were at about 78% student attendance every day, which was extremely low," said Dr. Jackson Reilly, principal at Young Woods.

"I had just started here in January and one of our big initiatives was to get students to come to school every day. So when (the Patriots) reached out and Jalen came in September, and now here with Cole today, we're happy to say we're up to 92% attendance every day. We are doing 14% Better year-over-year, and that's kind of leaked into everything. We do a fantastic morning enrichment program and we have 100 kids that come for an extra hour, twice a week, and they want to be here."

Dr. Reilly reiterated how much the pep rally inspired not just the students, but their families, too.