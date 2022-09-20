Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Mac Jones lasers pass to Agholor for 16-yard gain

Mac Jones has pinpoint accuracy on 16-yard pass to Meyers

No Days Off: Jalen Mills shares importance of good attendance with Providence elementary school

The New England corner went to Young Woods Elementary School in Providence on Tuesday for a pep rally to encourage students about the importance of attendance.

Sep 20, 2022 at 04:47 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Jalen Mills Woods Young Elementary School
Faith Worrell

There are no days off in New England.

The cliché may be thrown around often, but it's a valuable message that Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills shared with students at Young Woods Elementary School on the one day of the week he's free from football.

Mills, accompanied by Pat Patriots, two cheerleaders, and the Patriots Foundation, went down to Providence on Tuesday to welcome students back to school with a pep rally and give them an incentive to show up and give their best every day.

"It's very important," Mills said of taking the time to inspire kids at the start of a new school year.

"For one, knowing the influence that we have on these young kids, and the influence that I have being an NFL player. I've been in their shoes before, trying to get to school and trying to learn, but there can be conflicts and difficulties with that. So, I just to have an influence as an organization and taking an opportunity to come over here and talk to the kids goes a long way."

School principal Jackson Reilly knows what a visit like this can mean.

The Swansea, Mass. native went down to Rhode Island to start his teaching career in Providence – a community where he felt his support and dedication would go a long way. But the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns brought challenges to inner city schools that Reilly never could have anticipated.

Now, keeping kids in school is as big a challenge as getting them there to begin with.

"I started teaching in Providence," Reilly said. "I spent my whole career here. I was a teacher at the high school level, an assistant principal at the middle school level, and then I got moved here in January. Since then, we've more than tripled our proficiency in English, doubled our proficiency in math, and we're really starting to transform the school. So now our big focus, especially after the pandemic, is on attendance. We're so happy to partner with the Patriots to really get our kiddos excited on a quarterly basis, to have you all come in and celebrate our kids being in school every single day."

In a partnership with the school, students at Young Wood Elementary will be rewarded for good attendance by the Patriots Foundation with events like Tuesday's pep rally, where kids prepared questions with Mills and the Patriots Cheerleaders in a special assembly and had the opportunity to get autographs and photos.

Each classroom received a gift, and the Patriots Foundation surprised three teachers by purchasing all the items on their classroom wishlist.

"They look up to these players so much," Reilly said of his students. "When these folks come in and hear how important to be here every day and try your best, they're going to come in every single day and try their best because they want to meet them again and they want to rise to that occasion. We have the best kids in Providence."

Photos: Patriots attend pep rally at Providence School

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, joined by Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders, took part in a pep rally at Young Woods Elementary School in Providence, R.I. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. They spoke about their experiences in school, the importance of education, and answered questions by students.

092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell09-watermarked
1 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell11-watermarked
2 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell33-watermarked
3 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell25-watermarked
4 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell26-watermarked
5 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell23-watermarked
6 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell29-watermarked
7 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell19-watermarked
8 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell38-watermarked
9 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell12-watermarked
10 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell43-watermarked
11 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell45-watermarked
12 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell31-watermarked
13 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell27-watermarked
14 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell36-watermarked
15 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell22-watermarked
16 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell21-watermarked
17 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell16-watermarked
18 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell01-watermarked
19 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell34-watermarked
20 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell40-watermarked
21 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell32-watermarked
22 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell41-watermarked
23 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
092022-PepRallyProvidence_Worrell44-watermarked
24 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

"What incredible honor to be a part of such a special game. Not only for our history as a team, but the history of the league as well."

news

Davon Godchaux hosts second backpack giveaway at local Boys & Girls Club

For the second straight year, the New England Patriots defensive lineman helped students at the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club get ready to go back to school.

news

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

The recently retired New England Patriots running back will call his first nationally syndicated game on radio during the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

news

Looking for fast start in Week 1, Patriots won't let Florida heat slow them down

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots hope to get acclimated to the weather by practicing in Palm Beach all week before their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

The New England Patriots defensive tackle won't be confined to typical Big & Tall selections, and was spotted at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

news

Mack Wilson Sr. watches son take first steps on field at Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium has seen some incredible first and feats. Mack Wilson II, one-year-old son of New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., is responsible for the latest after taking his first steps on the field.

news

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, in partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation, handed out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to high school students from La Colaborativa.

news

First-time dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp

With a handful of first-time dads on the New England roster, players can't get enough of having their kids at training camp.

news

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Jones honored seven-year-old Robbie Klein for My Cause My Cleats in his rookie season. On Tuesday after training camp, the two got to meet in person for the first time.

news

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

The Boston Renegades of the Women's Football Alliance were invited to Gillette Stadium on Friday to be honored after winning their fourth-consecutive championship.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

No Days Off: Jalen Mills shares importance of good attendance with Providence elementary school

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft receives Appeal Of Conscience Award

Watch as Patriots owner Robert Kraft is given the Appeal Of Conscience Award at a ceremony at the Pierre Hotel in New York on Monday. The Appeal of Conscience Award is presented to visionary business executives with a sense of social responsibility who use their resources and vast reach across borders to better serve the global community.

Nick Caley 9/20: "We want to be tough, we want to take care of the football"

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Steve Belichick 9/20: "It's a building process as we go"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Cameron Achord 9/20: "You've got to keep it even keel on the sideline as best you can"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 17-14 week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/19: "We're playing well together"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising