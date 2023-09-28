Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

Gonzalez also shows excellent change of direction and patience to read route breaks. Above, he's matched up at the top of the screen against Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. Wilson tries to run a "whip" route to create separation inside the red zone, but Gonzalez matches it easily.

The 21-year-old cornerback's sole focus is now on this week's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but he briefly shared his initial impressions of life in the NFL.

"It's been fun. I'm having fun, enjoying it. It's been my dream to play football at the highest level. Like I said, just going day by day," Gonzalez said. "The weeks do move by really fast. They fly by. But I'm having a lot of fun doing it, though. Just trying to get better. Still learning through it. Only Week 4. Long way to go, but I'm just taking it day by day."

Although winning Rookie of the Month will have everyone buzzing about Gonzalez, there's no rest for the weary for the Patriots cornerback. After contributing to last week's victory in the Meadowlands, the Pats battle the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday, with another heavyweight matchup for Gonzalez against Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb. The two-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys is the latest elite receiver that Gonzalez will have to face in the early going. But the Pats rookie is staying the course.

"He's a great receiver, definitely," Gonzalez said of Lamb. "Just treating it like another game. Coming in and doing what we do every week. Studying and then practicing and just taking what we know from the film, going out there and practice it on the field, and just getting ready for Sunday."

It's very early, so just like if Gonzalez's start had gone in a less favorable direction, it's irresponsible to make any grand proclamations about a player three games into their NFL career. However, you also have to acknowledge what we are seeing, and sometimes it's immediately apparent for talented players like Gonzalez that a draft pick will pan out.