Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 28 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 01 - 01:55 PM

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

The Patriots first-rounder logged an interception, a sack, and three pass breakups covering some of the league's best wide receivers in the first three weeks. 

Sep 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6).

Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez has his first major accolade just three games into his NFL career.

On Thursday, Gonzalez was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September following three excellent performances for the first-round cornerback against several top wide receivers. Gonzalez is the first Patriots rookie to earn the honor since quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, and the fifth overall, joining Jones (November 2021), DE Chandler Jones (September 2012), LB Jerod Mayo (October 2008), and WR Deion Branch (September 2002).

In the first three weeks of his rookie campaign, Gonzalez has more than held his own against a gauntlet of elite receivers. In matchups against Eagles duo A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Miami's explosive wideouts, and Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Gonzalez has allowed a stingy ten catches for 102 yards on 74 routes covering those star wideouts. The Pats corner also logged an interception, a sack, and three pass breakups this season, allowing opposing wideouts to get "open" on just 23.1% of their routes against him, per NextGen Stats.

Along with receiving league-wide recognition, Gonzalez has impressed the receivers he's lining up across from every week. During a recent podcast appearance following their Week 2 matchup, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill was extremely impressed with Gonzalez.

"I was able to go against the rookie. He's real good," Hill said on the 'It Needed to be Said' podcast. "Very lengthy corner, had some real good technique and speed about him. They have some real good pieces over there in New England, man. So shout out to New England."

Related Links

Speaking to Patriots.com this week, Gonzalez responded to Hill's glowing review and discussed his mindset moving forward after receiving so much positive momentum early on in his career.

"It's definitely cool to see it," Gonzalez said of Hill's comments. "But, you know, never be satisfied. Just keep going. I'm happy I got the matchup, and I'll see him later in the year. It'll be fun to go against him again."

"I just have to keep my head down and just keep working. Just keep growing and trying to come in each week and do what I do. Listen to the coaches, take the film study, and put it out on the field," Gonzalez continued.

Although some incorrectly took it as a slight in the pre-draft process, head coach Bill Belichick's comparison for the "quiet assassin," as teammates call him, is one that others shared with Patriots.com following the selection in late April. Belichick pointed to a former Patriot great during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI in Boston when asked about Gonzalez.

"Well, one of the best things about Christian, especially at that position, is he's very even-keeled," Belichick said earlier this week. "He's not overly emotional one way or another. He's got a good, calm demeanor. A lot like (Stephon) Gilmore did."

As the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it surprised many pundits and league executives that Gonzalez lasted until the Patriots were on the clock in the middle of the first round. The Oregon product was projected by most as a top-ten selection but somehow fell into head coach Bill Belichick's lap and has been a perfect fit in Belichick's defense.

Belichick's defensive system has evolved into one of the NFL's heaviest man coverage and single-high safety defenses, where the outside corners are left to play off inside help while often taking receivers one-on-one downfield. Due to the stress man coverage puts on corners, the defense is at its best when Belichick has a shutdown corner to cover number-one receivers. The intrigue of adding a player with Gonzalez's cover talent at over 6-foot-1 with 4.38-speed and elite explosiveness made this a perfect match. As illustrated by his film, Gonzalez is thriving in Belichick's system.

For example, Gonzalez did an excellent job playing to his safety help on a pass breakup in last Sunday's win over the Jets. With Gonzalez matched up against WR Allen Lazard at the bottom of the screen, the Pats rookie has robber help from safety Kyle Dugger, so he sits on Lazard's outside hip in a trail technique to mirror his vertical release and then stops down when Lazard breaks to smother the catch point to break up the pass.

Gonzalez also shows excellent change of direction and patience to read route breaks. Above, he's matched up at the top of the screen against Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. Wilson tries to run a "whip" route to create separation inside the red zone, but Gonzalez matches it easily.

The 21-year-old cornerback's sole focus is now on this week's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but he briefly shared his initial impressions of life in the NFL.

"It's been fun. I'm having fun, enjoying it. It's been my dream to play football at the highest level. Like I said, just going day by day," Gonzalez said. "The weeks do move by really fast. They fly by. But I'm having a lot of fun doing it, though. Just trying to get better. Still learning through it. Only Week 4. Long way to go, but I'm just taking it day by day."

Although winning Rookie of the Month will have everyone buzzing about Gonzalez, there's no rest for the weary for the Patriots cornerback. After contributing to last week's victory in the Meadowlands, the Pats battle the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday, with another heavyweight matchup for Gonzalez against Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb. The two-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys is the latest elite receiver that Gonzalez will have to face in the early going. But the Pats rookie is staying the course.

"He's a great receiver, definitely," Gonzalez said of Lamb. "Just treating it like another game. Coming in and doing what we do every week. Studying and then practicing and just taking what we know from the film, going out there and practice it on the field, and just getting ready for Sunday."

It's very early, so just like if Gonzalez's start had gone in a less favorable direction, it's irresponsible to make any grand proclamations about a player three games into their NFL career. However, you also have to acknowledge what we are seeing, and sometimes it's immediately apparent for talented players like Gonzalez that a draft pick will pan out.

As the latest NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, New England appears to have a new lockdown corner.

Related Content

news

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

After a successful seven-year run in Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott will return to face his former team this weekend, now as a member of the Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Although the Patriots are still searching for more points on the scoreboard, there are areas where they're statistically on an upward trajectory. 
news

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Rookie Christian Gonzalez has performed like a seasoned vet in the first three starts of his career.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

The Patriots passing game might not be firing on all cylinders yet, but we are starting to see the end game for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's group.
news

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

The Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

The Patriots made it 15 straight wins over the Jets in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

Besides the two Saturday downgrades, there weren't any surprise inactives for the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Jets. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

The Patriots offense needs to get back to their brand of football as they search for their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday. 
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

The New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands in Week 3 in search of their first win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the divisional matchup.
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones to Out, Starting O-Line Trending in Positive Direction for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots cornerback depth will be tested on Sunday, but the good news is that the Pats starting offensive line is trending in a positive direction.
news

Analysis: Patriots Place CB Marcus Jones on IR, Sign QB Will Grier, Release Final Injury Report for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots made another move at quarterback, and lost a layer of cornerback depth, while starting left tackle Trent Brown will play on Sunday vs. the Jets. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 9/28: "Our job is not done"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Pharaoh Brown 9/28: "I'm not built to be on the sideline"

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Matthew Judon 9/28: "We've been focused"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 9/28: "You have to give it your all"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Preview: Matchups to Watch During Patriots-Cowboys

The New England Patriots head to Dallas Texas on Sunday for an afternoon matchup against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Patriots.com reporters Tamara Brown, Evan Lazar and Mike Dussault talk about what they expect from the Patriots run game led by Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, how the offense can contain Micah Parsons and the defense's approach to stopping the Cowboys running game.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Pharaoh Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown as he speaks to joining the Patriots and how he is enjoying the New England fanbase. Pharaoh also talks about his end zone celebration after scoring his 58-yard TD catch and run.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising