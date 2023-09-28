Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is busy game-planning.
First and foremost, for a game against the Dallas Cowboys on the road here in Week 4, but also, for his annual Huddle fundraiser.
The Bill Belichick Foundation will be hosting the 2023 iteration of the event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, however, the fundraiser will feature a few new twists.
This year, the format will include a seated dinner to allow for a more intimate crowd, and Belichick will be joined by Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
Guests will be able to mingle with both Belichick and Mazzulla as they talk about leadership, share their respective coaching stories, and discuss the upcoming Celtics season.
Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Bill Belichick Foundation's scholarship and grant programs, which benefit student-athletes and athletic programs in need across the country.
Last year, the Bill Belichick Foundation distributed over $300,000 in scholarships and grants, and they'll look to do even more this season.
A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase here.