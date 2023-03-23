Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

The nonprofit announced the gift for student athletes and sports programs in need on Wednesday.

Mar 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Bill Belichick Foundation
Photo via Bill Belichick Foundation

The Bill Belichick Foundation was founded in 2013 to help athletic programs across the United States grow, despite challenges with funding and resources.

Entering its 10th year of giving, the nonprofit has raised millions for the cause, announcing its most recent donation of $350,000 in scholarships and grants on Wednesday.

"For a decade, The Bill Belichick Foundation has given back through its grant and scholarship programs," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a press release.

"Entering our tenth year, we are proud to support 20 deserving student athletes and 25 exemplary sports programs with financial aid. We're proud to have distributed nearly $3 million in grants and scholarships since the BBF's inception in 2013."

Scholarship and grant funds will provide athletic experiences and opportunities to underprivileged youth and sports programs in need.

As formally announced Wednesday, 20 student recipients of the annual scholarship were awarded a $5,000 stipend for their efforts to excel academically and athletically. Meanwhile, 25 programs received $10,000 grants in recognition of deserving athletic communities and tho

"We continue to be inspired by coaches, athletic directors and volunteers we get to know through our application processes," Belichick said. "These programs align their goals with ours and will use this support to build stronger teams and grow their respective sports within their communities."

For an eighth consecutive year, the Bill Belichick Foundation will have a team running the 127th Boston Marathon. Eight runners have entered to raise money for the next class of scholarship and grant recipients.

To see the full list of 2022 scholarship and grant winners, or to learn how you can support the effort, visit BillBelichickFoundation.com.

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

