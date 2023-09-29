Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflects on fellowship with Patriots medical staff: 'In order to dream something, you need to see it'

It was similar, he says, to the feeling of arriving at Howard for the first time for his medical school interview.

He had great mentors from Boston University and the University of Virginia, where he completed his undergraduate studies – but as he realized while looking at different medical schools to apply to, he never had any mentors who looked like him.

Dr. Beaubrun's parents immigrated to the United States from Haiti to provide their family with better opportunities. But even with those endless possibilities in front of him, Dr. Beaubrun didn't have a lot of guidance when it came to finding a career. Unlike kids his age who were born here, his parents couldn't help him much when it came to college prep and applications.

He didn't quite realize you could be a physician for a professional sports team, but by pursuing his passion for sports and science, he realized his dream organically.

You don't know what you don't know, but he had a feeling that if he went to Howard, among the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the country, Dr. Beaubrun knew he'd have a community that would take him in to help fill those gaps.

"I show up for my interview in a suit and tie, and I'll never forget, there were some upperclassman students studying who noticed me," Dr. Beaubrun reminisced.

"They saw me looking lost and came up to me, asked a few questions, and found out I was interviewing that day. They began to coach me up, right on the spot – fixed my tie and made sure I was well put together. In that moment, in that instance, it kind of solidified the notion I previously had about being in a place where people look like you and have a shared experience. When I stepped in there they immediately treated me like family. Howard was a community that wanted me to succeed. I felt comfortable and at home. It's important to have mentors who look like you, and also important to have a diverse group of mentors because they can all give you different perspectives and data points to help you form a more complete picture."

Medicine, as noted by Dr. Beaubrun, is such a human-facing profession. It deals with someone's health. In some cases, it's life and death, making it all the more important to have that diversity of perspectives and experiences.

It's why the NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative exists.

"This program, it's kind of cliche, but the saying is that in order to dream something, you need to see it – some iteration of that," Dr. Beaubrun said.