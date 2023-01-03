NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

Week 17 tidbits

Not one of the more dramatic weeks in terms of great finishes but don't tell that to Giants fans. Brian Daboll took over a team that was going nowhere, was forced to rid the roster of some high-priced veteran talent and took a struggling young quarterback to the playoffs. It certainly helped having a healthy Saquan Barkley at his disposal, but few felt the Giants would be sitting at 9-6-1 and in possession of a playoff berth before the start of the season. Sunday's 38-10 demolition of the hapless Colts punched New York's ticket in what has been a very impressive first season for Daboll. … Might Tom Brady still have some magic left after all? The ageless wonder ripped apart the Panthers secondary to the tune of 432 yards and three touchdowns, all to Mike Evans, who accounted for 207 of those yards. The win clinched the NFC South for the Bucs and marked the 14th straight year Brady has qualified for the postseason. There will be a lot of talk of teams not wanting to see Brady in the playoffs, but I'm not sure that will be warranted. The Bucs remain quite flawed and still look old and slow with a defense that has been sporadic most of the season. I'd rather face Minnesota than Tampa in the NFC, but that's about it. …The Lions need a Seahawks loss and a win at Lambeau to rebound from a 1-6 start to finish 9-8 and in the playoffs. Dan Campbell deserves some credit for keeping his team fighting throughout despite the tough start. But speaking of teams you may not want to see in the NFC, Green Bay may qualify, and not for the reason you think. Aaron Rodgers seems more comfortable with his young receivers but the Packers resurgence has been spurred by the defense. Specifically, the strong play of corner Jaire Alexander has changed the complexion of the Green Bay secondary, and his feisty play against Minnesota's Justin Jefferson was hard to ignore on Sunday. The Packers could be headed to the postseason riding a five-game winning streak and would truly represent a team no one wants to see come wild card weekend. … Hard not to notice the performance of Jarrett Stidham in his first career start in Las Vegas' 37-34 overtime loss to San Francisco. Stidham passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns while adding 34 yards rushing playing against arguably the best defense in football. Stidham's Raiders fell short, but he looked comfortable running the Patriots old system for Josh McDaniels and it sparked memories of the lost 2020 season when Belichick failed to give him a start down the stretch in favor of Cam Newton. Had Stidham gotten a chance, and performed in a similar fashion, it's worth wondering if he would still be in New England instead of Mac Jones.