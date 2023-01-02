Patriots' Mac Jones helps welcome F-18 pilot home at Gillette Stadium

The latter scenario is more along the lines of how Lt. Dolan began answering to MAC – which may or may not be an acronym of "Missed A Curfew." Fortunately, it took new symbolism when New England drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama.

"(The Patriots) took him that same year, too," Lt. Doyle said. "So Mac and MAC kind of happened synonymously."

Lt. Dolan and his family's trip to Foxborough was part of a quick, but special visit back home.

Deployed in Japan for a three-year commitment with the USS Ronald Reagan, the lifelong Patriots fan hadn't been home since December of 2021. His short stay stateside includes cramming in as much time with family and friends as possible, highlighted by meeting his six-month-old niece.

​​"I live with my wife, Sarah, there in Iwakuni where our base is," Lt. Dolan said. "When we're not deployed, we're blessed to have the opportunity to travel all over Japan, all over Southeast Asia -- places we otherwise maybe never would have been able to. As it is difficult at times for both me and her, it's largely a wonderful opportunity at this point in my life."