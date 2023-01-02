After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

With the Dolphins adjusting to zone in the middle quarters, the Patriots offense followed up their second opening drive touchdown of the season with four punts, four three-and-outs, and an uninspiring final drive before half where they ran out the final 1:45 of the second quarter. The biggest area where Jones struggled was reading the underneath zones in the coverage structure. New Enlgand's route concepts created passing windows with quick-game style concepts on early downs, but Mac wasn't seeing the openings in the coverage.

Ultimately, there are areas where Jones can improve to help move the football and score more points throughout a game. However, the Pats quarterback is a capable passer that could take off with better offensive structure and continued improvements to his supporting cast.

Until he fails in more stable and dynamic conditions, giving up on Jones at this juncture is a rush to judgment that a typically smart organization like the Patriots doesn't normally do.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots win over the Dolphins After Further Review:

1. How Did the Patriots Defense Slow Down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

We need to address a few things before breaking down the coverage calls and schemes for the Patriots defense, as they led the way to another big W this week.

First, this was a lousy offensive game plan for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and it doesn't matter who was at quarterback in this regard. Miami decided to come right at the Patriots defense with downhill runs from tighter and heavier formations, while they called a vertically-based passing game. They tried to bully the Patriots on the ground. Think about that.

Furthermore, they looked at a depleted New England secondary and decided to attack downfield in the passing game. On the one hand, you can understand why they thought Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would beat Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, and Tae Hayes.

However, that's not how you beat a Bill Belichick defense, which is fourth in DVOA against deep passes. With a short-handed secondary, Belichick played 78% zone coverage to make the Dolphins march down the field instead of hitting big plays.

Before you say a young coach got Belichick'd with two backup quarterbacks, McDaniel should know better. He was on the 49ers staff that ran the Pats defense out of the stadium by horizontally stretching the field back in 2020, with Jimmy G averaging 11.4 yards per attempt on nine throws behind the line of scrimmage. Sure, they're facing significantly different personnel, but that's how you beat the Patriots. Make them go East-West.