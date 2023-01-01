Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day 

Like the entire offense, Jones had his good moments, too. The best read he had in the game came on third down to Tyquan Thornton. Miami fell into a zone structure, with Mac initially looking toward the right side, which was covered. The Pats QB came off the initial read in the progression to Thornton, who was running the back side seam and found the rookie speedster for a big play.

The reason we highlighted that play is that it shows Mac reading a full-field progression on time, something he has taken criticism for this season. Jones's accuracy could have been better, but his decisions were solid on initial viewing.

4. Patriots Defense Uses a Zone-Heavy Game Plan With Four-Safety Package

With their secondary down multiple corners, the Patriots opted for a zone-heavy approach and often used a package with four safeties on the field. The primary defensive personnel was Jon Jones (CB), Myles Bryant (CB), Kyle Dugger (S/LB), Jabrill Peppers (S/LB), Devin McCourty (FS), and Adrian Phillips (S/LB) also rotated into the secondary.

The approach was driven by New England's injuries at corner, leading to newcomers such as Tae Hayes playing 24 snaps in the win. But it was also aimed to prevent big plays from Miami's explosive tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"They aren't going to sit there and do that (check it down) all day," Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones said. "Teams like that beat you with big plays. We felt like that was our best game plan."

New England's strategy gives the impression that the offense is carving up the defense with quick underneath throws against soft zone coverage. But the idea is to make offenses march down the field rather than get it all in one play. To that end, the Pats held Miami to 4-14 on third down while the Dolphins longest play from scrimmage was 25 yards, so mission accomplished.

The Patriots counted on the Dolphins backup quarterbacks failing to string long drives together, and they were right.

5. Pats Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton Flashes Big-Play Ability Late in the Season