Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

DUGGER SCORES THIRD TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

DB Kyle Dugger scored his third touchdown of the season after returning a third quarter interception 39 yards for a touchdown. He is the first New England player since 1970 with three defensive touchdowns in a single season. He had a 59-yard fumble returned for a touchdown vs. Detroit on Oct. 9 and a 16-yard interception returned for a touchdown at Las Vegas on Dec. 18. The last NFL player with three defensive touchdowns in a season was Darius Slay of Philadelphia in 2021 with one interception returned for a touchdown and two fumbles returned for a touchdown.

DUGGER PLAYS ROLE IN FOUR OF THE SEVEN DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS

Dugger has played a major role in four of the seven defensive touchdowns. In addition to his pick-six against Miami, he returned a pick 16 yards for a touchdown at Las Vegas, returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown vs. Detroit and forced a fumble that LB Raekwon McMillan returned 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter at Arizona.

MCCOURTY TIES STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI FOR FIFTH IN GAMES PLAYED

DB Devin McCourty tied former Patriots placekicker Stephen Gostkowski for fifth in team history with his 204th game played as a member of the Patriots.

BENTLEY SETS CAREER-HIGH IN TACKLES

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had a team-leading 9 tackles to increase his 2022 season total to 115 tackles, a single-season career high. His previous high was the 108 total tackles he had in 2021.

SLATER'S SPECIAL

Team Captain Matthew Slater had two special teams tackles to increase his 2022 total to 12 special teams tackles. He has recorded at least 10 special teams tackles for a season for the 11th time.

MAC JONES HAS SECOND BEST COMPLETION PERCENTAGE IN FIRST TWO SEASONS

QB Mac Jones completed 20-of-33 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and now has a 66.5 completion percentage through his first two seasons. If that number stands, it will be the second-highest in a quarterback's first two NFL seasons behind the 68.2 completion percentage Joe Burrow recorded in 2020 and 2021.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON NEARING 1,000 YARDS

RB Rhamondre Stevenson added 42 rushing yards and now has 986 rushing yards and needs 14 yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. It would be the first 1,000-yard season for a New England Patriots player since 2016 when LeGarrette Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and the 17th time in team history that a player has reached 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

JONATHAN JONES SETS CAREER-HIGH WITH FOURTH INTERCEPTION

DB Jonathan Jones intercepted Miami QB Skylar Thompson in the fourth quarter for his fourth interception of the season, a new single-season career-high. He had three interceptions in 2018.

TYQUAN THORNTON HAS TWO 20-YARD RECEPTIONS

WR Tyquan Thornton had two receptions of more than 20 yards with a 24-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the first quarter and 29-yard reception in the third quarter for his two longest receptions. His previous best was a 21-yard reception at Cleveland on Oct. 16. Thornton finished with 3 receptions for a team-leading 60 yards.

THORNTON HAS SECOND TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION OF 2022

Thornton capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown reception from Jones. It marked his second receiving touchdown of the season and his first from Jones. He had a 2-yard touchdown reception from QB Bailey Zappe at Cleveland on Oct. 16.

MYLES BRYANT RETURNED PUNTS

Myles Bryant returned punts in place of Marcus Jones, who was inactive. Bryant returned punts for the first three weeks of the season before Jones took over. Bryant had two punt returns for 10 yards against Miami.

PIERRE STRONG JR RETURNED KICKS