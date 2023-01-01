6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Good start by NE

The Patriots picked up an early 7-0 lead after forcing a Dolphins punt on their initial possession and followed it with a 10-play, 67-yard touchdown scoring drive. It was a good start thanks in part due to penalties and bad decisions by Miami, who had two third-down penalties that resulted in conversions for the Pats.

Another pass to Tyreek Hill that was ruled out of bounds likely would've been overturned and ruled a good catch if Miami had challenged the play but they did not. Miami also dodged a bullet when Jabrill Peppers forced a fumble that was ruled dead due to forward progress being stopped. That play was in significant contrast to last week when Rhamondre Stevenson was not ruled down due to forward progress well after being stopped and the fumble counted. The disparity was striking from that play to this one and Miami maintained possession.

The story of the drive otherwise was Tyquan Thornton, who recovered from a drop on a deep pass last week against the Bengals and chipped in a big 24-yard catch on the drive then finished it off by grabbing a seven-yard touchdown to give the Pats a 7-0 lead.