Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Jan 02 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

The Patriots will look to rewrite recent history and get a season-extending win against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

Jan 02, 2023 at 08:42 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

OneBigThing (13)

After a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots jumped back into the seventh AFC playoff seed and now once again control their own postseason fates, despite having won just one of their last three games. But it's a tall order for New England, one that requires knocking off Josh Allen and the Bills, a team the Patriots have had few answers for over the last three matchups.

"We're just gonna control what we can control, it's one game season for us, that's the way we looked at last week and that's the way we look at this week," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning. "We'll put everything we have into this one and be ready for a team that we played fairly recently, that's clearly one of the top teams in the league. They're a really good football team, well coached, beat us three straight times... we have a ton of respect for them. We're gonna have to play our best game, that's what we're gonna get ready for."

There could also be a path to the playoffs even if the Pats drop the game in Buffalo, but it would entail a complicated three-game parlay with long odds to hit. Also, depending on Monday night's result in the Bills-Bengals game and then next Saturday's Chiefs-Raiders game, Buffalo could be out of the top seed running by the time they take on the Patriots.

So yes, there are plenty of permutations for both teams, but for the Patriots the simplest one is key... flip the script vs. the Bills with a win and you're in.

Thus, the 2022 season comes down to a familiar matchup, one the Patriots faced in the 2021 playoffs and were summarily defeated in, 47-17. It's been an up-and-down road to get back to this point, but this Patriots team never gave up, even after back-to-back weeks of gut-wrenching last-second losses to the Raiders and Bengals, and have earned the opportunity to prove that this is a different year and that they really have saved their best football for last.

"This is a resilient group," said Matthew Slater after the win over Miami. "I've been a part of a lot of teams here. I cannot tell you how proud I am to be a part of this crew. We have been dragged through the mud, kicked, counted out, and we just keep fighting. What more can you ask for? As a leader of this team that is all you ask for, is guys that come in and compete every week regardless of the circumstances, regardless of what's being said about them. That's the type of football team we have."

The question now is can this Patriots team flip the script on their last three performances against Buffalo? After famously not forcing a punt in the last two matchups of the 2021 season, the Patriots showed more fight this season against Buffalo in early December during their Thursday Night Football contest.

But even that game was never really in doubt, as Buffalo controlled the clock with nearly 40 minutes of possession time, while rolling up 428 total yards of offense. At the center of it is Josh Allen, who has 10 throwing touchdowns and no interceptions in those last three contests vs. New England.

"Allen by himself is a tough matchup for any player, any defense," commented Belichick on Monday morning as the team quickly turned the page from Miami.

In Week 13, Josh Uche did force a fumble from Allen, which briefly opened a door of opportunity that the Patriots offense was unable to take advantage of. The Patriots defense has continued to make those kinds of key plays over the final stretch, with Kyle Dugger's pick-six vs. the Dolphins giving the defense a team-record seven defensive scores in 2022.

Unlike the 2021 team that sputtered on both sides of the ball heading into the most meaningful games at the end of the season, there's reason for optimism that this year's defense might be playing well enough to turn the tide against Allen and the Bills.

Despite their offensive struggles this year, the Pats have found other ways to produce consistent points, something that figures to be a critical part of their effort in Buffalo.

Related Links

"We don't know what it's going to be, but finding a way to win the game, whether it's a defensive touchdown, special teams, whether it's the offense going on an eight-minute drive, they score. Whatever it is, it's that time of year, we got to figure it out and do those things," said Devin McCourty on Sunday night.

There's plenty else to figure out this week as well. From what the Bills will be playing for, to the health status of the battered Patriots secondary as well as punter Jake Bailey, there are multiple factors that could further help New England tip the scales.

But what's clear is that regardless of the Bills' situation or who is or isn't available by Sunday, the Patriots will need their best effort of the season, likely at a level we have not seen yet, at least out of the offense, to get the season-extending win. And even then, all they might earn is the opportunity to go right back to Buffalo in the Wild Card round to try and do it again.

"I think the message has to be just leave it all out there," said Matthew Slater. "This is a playoff game for us, we have to treat it as such. The urgency, the preparation, the focus, the attention to detail, it all needs to be there. So I am certainly going to be pushing hard. I do not know what my future holds so I want to make this count on a personal level and I know a lot of guys feel that same way, so we will see how it goes."

Related Content

news

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Despite a disappointing two-game losing streak, the Patriots' road to playoffs still goes through the AFC East.

news

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Coming off a last-second loss the Raiders, the Patriots will look to stick together over a final three-game stretch that will show where they truly stack up in the AFC.

news

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Two new members of the Patriots 2022 rookie class stepped to the forefront against the Cardinals with a late-season push that could give New England's offense a needed injection of fresh legs down the stretch.

news

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Coming off two-straight losses, the Patriots will look to get right and salvage their season with an extended trip to the desert.

news

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense had their best passing performance of the year against Minnesota. Will it be enough to spark a playoff push?

news

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

With the win over the Jets the Patriots have positioned themselves for a post-Thanksgiving push to the playoffs.

news

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

The Patriots defense has had an excellent first half of the season, but the true tests lie ahead.

news

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Rhamondre Stevenson continued his breakout season on Sunday against the Jets, showing his all-around potential.

news

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Coming off a disappointing home loss, the Patriots will look to get right against a divisional rival.

news

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

The Patriots defense is rounding into form coming off a second-straight impressive performance against a potent opponent.

news

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

Breaking down a dominant performance from the Patriots defense after they pitched a shutout vs. Lions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/1

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 1/2: "It's a one game season for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Press Pass: Patriots Stay Alive in Playoff Race

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Jakobi Meyers, David Andrews, and more addresses the media on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/1: "We made some big plays in big moments"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Matthew Judon 1/1: "You know you have to fight to the end"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/1: "I'm really proud of the team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Kyle Dugger 1/1: "Once I got my hand on the ball I knew I needed to score"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising