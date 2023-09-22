Unfiltered Roundtable: Patriots hit the road to take on Jets

Name one offensive and defensive player on the Patriots that could most directly help the team to their first win this weekend.

Offense: DeVante Parker. It would be nice to have one or two big plays from Parker to flip the field and set up some easy scores, especially if they come early in the game. Take some of the pressure off Mac Jones.

Defense: Matt Judon. Be a frequent visitor to the Jets backfield and rattle Zach Wilson into mistakes. -FK

On offense I'm going outside the box a bit and will choose David Andrews. He will be at least partly responsible for containing Quinnen Williams and if he's successful then the running game can be more productive and open up the offense. On defense I'll go with Matthew Judon. His pressure could lead to some mistakes from Zach Wilson and that's the key to the Patriots success. -PP

Sticking with the same theme offensively, it's Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is arguably the Patriots best offensive player, so they need to get him rolling. On defense, rookie CB Christian Gonzalez will likely draw the matchup against Jets star WR Garrett Wilson. With the Jets quarterback situation, Garrett Wilson taking over this game is really the only scary aspect of the Jets offense. -EL

Cole Strange on offense, because Miami absolutely targeted the left side of the Patriots offensive line to pressure Mac repeatedly. He has a tough matchup this week in Quinnen Williams and it would be great to see him rise to the occasion. Defensively, I am excited to see how Christian Gonzalez fairs against exciting young receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback Zach Wilson. Fingers crossed he brings down another interception or two to give the ball back to the offense. -AF