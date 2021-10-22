Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Ironically, the nadir of Nick Folk's National Football League career began during a game against the team with whom he's now enjoying a zenith. On an October Thursday in Florida four years ago, the then-Buccaneers kicker missed all three of his field goal attempts (from 56, 49, and 31 yards away), contributing to Tampa Bay's 19-14 loss to New England that night.

Four days later, the Bucs – his third NFL team at the time – placed Folk on their injured reserve list, immediately ending his 11th professional season. Folk never kicked again for Tampa Bay and went entirely without a job in football in 2018.

Then, a brand-new club called the Arizona Hotshots of the now defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF) threw Folk a lifeline in February 2019, giving him a fourth chance to kick professionally. However, when that startup league abruptly folded and filed for bankruptcy two months later, Folk figured his football days might finally be over. Yet, back home in Dallas, Texas, he still clung to a thread of hope.

"It was always in the back of my mind a little, when you have a break for that long," he admits during a conversation this past week. "I never shut it down. I kept working out, kept training, kept kicking. If nothing happened at the end of that 2019 season, my wife and I had talked about figuring out something new. I'd already started planning a commercial real estate job. I finished my MBA in 2019, so, I had some stuff I was planning for life after football."

Meanwhile, up here in Massachusetts, New England's near-perfect succession of capable kickers appeared to be derailing. Having seamlessly transitioned from 10-year legend, three-time Super Bowl winner, and future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri (1996-2005) to rookie draft choice Stephen Gostkowski in 2006, the Patriots watched Gostkowski escape from Vinatieri's considerable shadow to help the franchise win three more Super Bowls over the next 13 years.

Along the way, Gostkowski earned First Team All-Pro honors twice, was named to four Pro Bowls, and was chosen for the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s. Even when Gostkowski missed half of the 2010 campaign because of a quadriceps injury, New England's kicking operation didn't suffer. NFL veteran Shayne Graham stepped in and went 12-for-12 on field goals for the Patriots the remainder of that season.

After only four games in 2019, Gostkowski went on injured reserve with a hip problem. The Patriots worked out a number of kickers, including Folk, but elected to go with Mike Nugent. When Nugent proceeded to miss three field goals and an extra point over the next four games, Folk was summoned back to Foxborough.

"Luckily enough," he recalls, "I came up here for a workout, kicked pretty well, and a couple weeks later, they called me back up, and we've kept it going ever since."