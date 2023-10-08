5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

4. Turnovers Carry into the Second Half

Things got even worse on the first Patriots possession to open the third quarter as the offense lined up to attempt what appeared to be an Eagles-style QB sneak with two pushers. But the Pats had some tricks up their sleeve, faking the sneak and looking to toss the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson, however, the flip hit the ground and the Saints recovered. It seemed like a nice twist to throw at the Saints, but the execution fell apart for New England's second turnover of the game.

This was credited with a fumble on Mac, marking his fifth turnover in two games.

The Patriots defense would keep the Saints out of the end zone following the fumble, with a Saints false start and a Myles Bryant coverage sack helping their cause. New Orleans would still tack on a 54-yard field goal that extended the lead to 24-0.

The teams traded punts through the third quarter until one of Mac's passes deflected off Ty Montgomery and into the hands of a waiting Saints defender, Pete Werner, giving the Patriots their third turnover of the game. Werner quickly delivered a hit to Montgomery that jarred the ball loose, but Mac still was pinned with his second interception and sixth turnover over the last two games.