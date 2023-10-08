Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints
Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints
Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Dolphins Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Eagles Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots All Access: Saints Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1, Russ Francis Tribute
On this episode of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with long time captain Matthew Slater for his state of the team. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights a stout Saints defense on the Belestrator, and we remember the life and football career of one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history, Russ Francis. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.