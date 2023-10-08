Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 08 | 03:58 PM - 06:00 PM

Mac Jones finds Demario Douglas for 24-yard gain

Ja'Whaun Bentley swarms Derek Carr for third-down sack

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Oct 08, 2023 at 04:43 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Download Week 5 Gamebook [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Dolphins Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Eagles Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley swarms Derek Carr for third-down sack

New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley swarms New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr for third-down sack.

Do Your Job: Building the Team Through the NFL Draft

Get an inside look at how the Patriots scouts prepare for the NFL Draft by evaluating players at college all-star games, the NFL Combine, and pro days.

Patriots This Week: Cowboys Takeaways and Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and preview their week five matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1, Russ Francis Tribute 

On this episode of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with long time captain Matthew Slater for his state of the team. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights a stout Saints defense on the Belestrator, and we remember the life and football career of one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history, Russ Francis. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft hosts the 2023 Day of Pampering at Gillette Stadium

18 cancer survivors were invited to Gillette Stadium for the annual Day of Pampering for relaxation and fun. The day involved manicures, making candles, bracelets and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising