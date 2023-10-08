Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

On the pick-six, the Patriots have two in-breaking routes to Jones's right, with tight end Hunter Henry releasing from a stack alignment. The Saints are in a cover-1 robber scheme, and the help defender takes away the first in-breaker, which should lead Jones to hit the second in-cut as the Pats TE wins on his release. However, a T/E stunt to Mac's left beats LG Atonio Mafi and LT Trent Brown, and with Jones's eye looking down at the rush, he throws late as Saints pass-rusher Carl Granderson is hitting him, and Tyrann Matthiue does the rest.

"I don't know. I'll have to watch the film. But, I mean, it's the NFL. They have good defensive linemen that are coming every play and they're trying to hit the quarterback, so I have to do a better job," Jones said when asked about being hyper-focused on the pass rush.

The Patriots coaching staff will need to ask themselves this week whether they can recalibrate Jones's internal clock to get him back to being comfortable in the pocket. Unfortunately, that's sometimes a death sentence for a quarterback, but the Pats have 12 more games to see if they can put Jones back together because his process is broken.

3. Pats O-Line Still Searching for a Five-Man Combination That Gets the Job Done

Simply put, the Patriots aren't getting NFL-quality offensive line play, and there's plenty of blame to go around. First, you have to look at the decisions in the offseason to use low-level resources on offensive tackles, which led them down a road to starting Vikings castoff Vederian Lowe at right tackle over the last three games, 2022 first-rounder Cole Strange (inactive) is unavailable, and LT Trent Brown is always streaky.

The Patriots allowed a 45.8% pressure rate with Jones in the game (24 drop-backs), which is the third-straight week they've been over 43%, and the Pats RBs were stuffed on five of their 17 runs. Lowe isn't the only one struggling, and it's not his fault that he's playing, but he allowed a sack and another four hurries to bring his tally to 25 quarterback pressures in four starts. Rookie LG Atonio Mafi, who is playing for an injured Strange, gave up a team-high six QB pressures and was benched for veteran Riley Reiff at one point, who then needed to slide over to right guard when Mike Onwenu (ankle) was injured and did not return to the game.

In some areas along the offensive line, the Patriots are underperforming, which speaks to coaching, and the running game still has scheme-related issues. But this goes back to the talent on the roster, which always had questions, and the offense as a whole is now paying for it.

4. Backup QB Bailey Zappe Struggles in Mop-Up Duty, Fields Questions About Starting in Vegas

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe entered the game at the start of the fourth quarter and was 3-of-9 with an -23.2% CPOE in a lackluster effort. Zappe owned his two wide-open misses after the game, sailing throws over TE Hunter Henry (seam/fade) and WR Kendrick Bourne (crosser) where the receivers were open for big plays. Although he looked calmer in the pocket than Jones, Zappe's erratic accuracy is something we saw in the summer, and he's still holding the ball with a 3.03-second average time to throw. The Pats second-year QB told reporters that he knows as much as us (nothing) about who will start next week, and Belichick didn't hesitate when he said it would be Mac in Vegas. But it wouldn't be surprising to hear that Zappe continues to see an uptick in practice reps.

5. Rookie WR Demario Douglas Remains Bright Spot but Leaves Game With Head Injury