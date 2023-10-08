Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

JACKSON RETURNS

The Patriots acquired CB J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers and he became the 29th player to have at least two stints with New England since 2000 (on the active roster with the Patriots for at least one game in each stint; on the active roster with another team for at least one game in between). Jackson spent four seasons in New England (2018-21) after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Maryland.

BENTLEY WITH A KEY SACK

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley recorded his first sack of the season when he dropped QB Derek Carr for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play to end the Saints first offensive drive.

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY RECORDS 11 TOTAL TACKLES

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his 11th career 10-tackle game after finishing with a team-leading 11 total tackles. Bentley had five 10-plus tackle games in 2022.

BRYANT RECORDS SECOND CAREER SACK

CB Myles Bryant recorded his second career sack when he dropped QB Derek Carr for a 6-yard loss in the third quarter on a third-down play. His first sack went for an 8-yard loss vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24, 2021.

BRYANT LINED UP TO RETURN A THIRD QUARTER PUNT FOR FIRST TIME IN 2023

With injuries to DB Jabrill Peppers and WR Demario Douglas, Bryant lined up to return a punt in the third quarter.

BRYCE BARINGER LANDS FIVE PUNTS INSIDE THE 20