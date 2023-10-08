Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 08, 2023 at 05:33 PM
New England Patriots
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend streak to 24 straight games with a sack.
  • CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots.
  • OL Riley Reiff sees first regular season action with the Patriots.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 24 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A SACK

The Patriots extended their streak to 24 straight games with a sack with LB Ja'Whaun Bentley's 9-yard sack in the first quarter. The last game the Patriots did not record a sack was on Dec. 26, 2021 vs. Buffalo. The streak is tied with Carolina for third, behind Kansas City (25) and Baltimore (26).

PATRIOTS SHUTOUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2016

The Patriots were shutout for the 22nd time in team history and for the first time since a 16-0 loss vs. Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

JACKSON RETURNS

The Patriots acquired CB J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers and he became the 29th player to have at least two stints with New England since 2000 (on the active roster with the Patriots for at least one game in each stint; on the active roster with another team for at least one game in between). Jackson spent four seasons in New England (2018-21) after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Maryland.

BENTLEY WITH A KEY SACK

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley recorded his first sack of the season when he dropped QB Derek Carr for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play to end the Saints first offensive drive.

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY RECORDS 11 TOTAL TACKLES

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his 11th career 10-tackle game after finishing with a team-leading 11 total tackles. Bentley had five 10-plus tackle games in 2022.

BRYANT RECORDS SECOND CAREER SACK

CB Myles Bryant recorded his second career sack when he dropped QB Derek Carr for a 6-yard loss in the third quarter on a third-down play. His first sack went for an 8-yard loss vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24, 2021.

BRYANT LINED UP TO RETURN A THIRD QUARTER PUNT FOR FIRST TIME IN 2023

With injuries to DB Jabrill Peppers and WR Demario Douglas, Bryant lined up to return a punt in the third quarter.

BRYCE BARINGER LANDS FIVE PUNTS INSIDE THE 20

Rookie P Bryce Baringer is leading the NFL with 16 punts placed inside the 20-yard line after landing five of his eight punts inside the 20-yard line against the Saints. He is on pace to finish the year with 54 punts inside the 20-yard line. That mark would be first in NFL history. The Patriots record for most punts inside the 20-yard line in a season is 36 by Jake Bailey in 2019. Ryan Allen (2016), Jake Bailey (2019) and Lee Johnson (2000) are the only Patriots players to land six punts inside the 20-yard line in a game.

LINEUP NOTES

  • CB J.C. Jackson made his return in a Patriots uniform (2018-21) after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the week.
  • CB Jonathan Jones returned to action after missing the last three games due to injury and was in the starting lineup.
  • OL Atonio Mafi started at left guard for the second straight week and the third time in 2023 in place of Cole Strange, who was out due to injury.
  • LB Anfernee Jennings started at linebacker in place of the injured LB Matthew Judon.
  • DB Adrian Phillips made his first start of the season in a three-safety set.
  • OL Riley Reiff returned to action after missing one game due to injury and made his regular season debut in a New England uniform. He did not start but entered the game at left guard in the first quarter. He also saw action at right guard in the second quarter after OL Mike Onwenu left the game with an injury. Of Reiff's 149 career starts, 106 have been at left tackle, 36 at right tackle and seven as a tackle-eligible tight end. It marked Reiff's first regular season action at guard during his NFL career.

