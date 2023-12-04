Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 04 | 08:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jalen Mills bats away Herbert's potential TD strike to Everett

Elliott unleashes variety of moves on 23-yard pickup

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Breaking down another excellent effort from the Patriots defense, who surrendered just six points to a potent Chargers offense.

Dec 04, 2023 at 09:05 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PDC

It's a tough pill to swallow when you become the first professional football team in almost 95 years to allow 10 points or less in three straight games yet still lose all three games, but the Patriots defense continues to stick together through a tumultuous season.

The D turned in another stellar effort on Sunday, holding a potent Chargers offense to just two field goals. Over the previous two games, the Pats shut down a pair of backup quarterbacks but their performance against Justin Herbert was a different kind of impressive. LA never got past New England's 20-yard line. They averaged 1.2 yards per attempt on the ground and were five-of-15 (33%) on third down.

It wasn't perfect, some Chargers drops played a role in short-circuiting a couple of drives, but it was the kind of performance that most weeks should result in a victory.

"The standard is high. From a man, to a man, we know what we have got to do," said Jabrill Peppers, one of the team's breakout defenders this season. "Play for the man next to you, we don't ask for much but your best. We have got to do more, we have to get some more takeaways, we have got to start scoring on defense. We are going to find ways to rectify the situation and make it right, but right now we are just not doing enough."

Whether it's concerning or impressive, the shutdown effort came without the defense recording a takeaway or a sack.

"I thought they were really good," said Herbert of the Pats D. "They're really well-coached and they're really talented on that side of the ball... they fly around, they communicate really well, and, you know, they play passionate, fast defense, so it's always a tough matchup going against them."

"That's a good defensive group over there, Bill [Belichick], Steve [Belichick], that group, they do a great job coaching on defense," said Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. "They've got a lot of good players on defense and they play together well. It was just a tough game. It was a defensive game, and, you know, our guys were able to make one play at the end to seal it and that's what we needed to do on offense."

The Chargers only scores came on two second-quarter field goals that were the result of scoring drives totaling 11 plays for 34 yards, with both coming off of short fields due to first, a short punt coupled with an eight-yard return that set LA up at the NE 47, and then, a 34-yard punt return that started them at the NE 27.

Without help from special teams, the Chargers got across midfield just three times, and all those possessions ended in punts. Two of them were aided by a recent issue for the Patriots defense, big plays. A first-quarter 26-yard crosser to Gerald Everett helped the Chargers get as far as New England's 38-yard line on one. In the third quarter, a big 27-yard pass to Quentin Johnston was part of a drive that went from the Chargers seven-yard line all the way to the Patriots' 36.

Neither of those big plays hurt the Patriots on the scoreboard, though a third and final big play, the third down conversion to Alex Erickson effectively ended the game, going for 23 yards.

Sunday also continued a stretch of excellent run defense by the Patriots, as they allowed just a total of 29 rushing yards. They've allowed over 100 yards on the ground just once in the past seven games.

Related Links

"I think it's just that they are a big front, there isn't going to be a ton of space when they are that big inside," said Chargers right tackle Trey Pipkins. "That is the biggest challenge is creating as much space as we could in the run game."

Following the 6-0 loss, the Patriots defense did the best they could to park their frustrations. Though the team has fallen to a 2-10 record, the defense has continued to fight together.

"When you guys come in here in the off-season, come here during camp and hear us say 'I'm playing for my brother', 'I'm playing for the guy next to us', those words aren't just words. Those are actions. You guys are seeing it. We are playing for each other right now," said Jalen Mills.

There will be little time to lament the Chargers loss, as a date with the Steelers on Thursday night is awaiting. While much uncertainty lingers across the roster, the defense is one sure bet to continue showing up.

"It's a short week, so we've got to prepare quick and get ready," said another of this season's defensive standouts, Jahlani Tavai. "So, we can't really dwell on this game too long, and we've got to get ready for Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh has a strong offense, and come tomorrow, we'll correct those mistakes that we had today and move on."

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

After back-to-back weeks allowing only 10 points yet still losing the game, the Patriots defense is staying focused and looking to find ways to get into the end zone themselves.
news

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

After a difficult 2-8 start to the 2023 season, the Patriots head to their bye week looking for ways to turn things around.
news

Patriots Set Their Sights on Germany

The Patriots return to the international stage this weekend, looking for a badly-needed win as they eye the bye on the other side.
news

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Examining how the Patriots might overcome a collection of injuries that befell them in Miami.
news

Can Patriots game-winning drive provide a season spark?

Mac Jones and the Patriots had new-found clutch in the final two minutes against the Bills.
news

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

Taking a closer look at a few of the positive elements from the Raiders loss that the Patriots could look to build off of.
news

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

In the wake of a 34-0 loss to the Saints, the Patriots will look to put a second-straight major defeat in their rearview mirror as they regroup to face some old friends in Vegas.
news

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Breaking down how the Patriots might overcome a pair of potentially devastating injuries to the defense.
news

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

The Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
news

Schooler's unique field goal block earns praise

The Patriots dialed up something special for a key field goal block against the Dolphins. 
news

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Here are three performances from the Patriots' loss to the Eagles to feel good about moving forward in 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/4

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/4: "We need to be more productive offensively"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising