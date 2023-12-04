Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

"I thought they were really good," said Herbert of the Pats D. "They're really well-coached and they're really talented on that side of the ball... they fly around, they communicate really well, and, you know, they play passionate, fast defense, so it's always a tough matchup going against them."

"That's a good defensive group over there, Bill [Belichick], Steve [Belichick], that group, they do a great job coaching on defense," said Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. "They've got a lot of good players on defense and they play together well. It was just a tough game. It was a defensive game, and, you know, our guys were able to make one play at the end to seal it and that's what we needed to do on offense."

The Chargers only scores came on two second-quarter field goals that were the result of scoring drives totaling 11 plays for 34 yards, with both coming off of short fields due to first, a short punt coupled with an eight-yard return that set LA up at the NE 47, and then, a 34-yard punt return that started them at the NE 27.

Without help from special teams, the Chargers got across midfield just three times, and all those possessions ended in punts. Two of them were aided by a recent issue for the Patriots defense, big plays. A first-quarter 26-yard crosser to Gerald Everett helped the Chargers get as far as New England's 38-yard line on one. In the third quarter, a big 27-yard pass to Quentin Johnston was part of a drive that went from the Chargers seven-yard line all the way to the Patriots' 36.

Neither of those big plays hurt the Patriots on the scoreboard, though a third and final big play, the third down conversion to Alex Erickson effectively ended the game, going for 23 yards.