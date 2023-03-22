Statement on the Retirement of LB Dont'a Hightower

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have issued the following statements on the retirement of linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

hightower-rkk-wm-dd
Photo by Dwight Darian

Former Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower announced his retirement on Tuesday, March 21. Hightower is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and played nine years with the New England Patriots.

Statement from Robert Kraft

"Dont'a Hightower is a champion. He won at every level he ever played and always excelled in championship games. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls after winning two national championships at Alabama to become just the second player to win multiple championships at each level. He was a versatile linebacker whose game-altering plays in each of our Super Bowls earned him the moniker 'Mr. February.' Some of his greatest performances came on our biggest stage, including a crucial goal-line tackle against Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, his strip stack against Atlanta two years later that sparked the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and a two-sack performance that was part of a stifling defense which held the explosive L.A. Rams to just three points in Super Bowl LIII. I congratulate Dont'a on a tremendous career. We are honored to call Dont'a a Patriot and will always celebrate him as a champion."

Statement from Bill Belichick

"Dont'a's blend of intelligence, positional versatility and physicality made him one of the rarest of players that I have ever coached. Very few players were capable of as much as Dont'a, who could win from multiple positions with power, athleticism and his mind. His skills were most evident in two of the all-time great plays in franchise history, which led directly to two Super Bowl championships, but date back to the start of his decorated college and NFL careers. As a rookie, it was clear that Dont'a was already a mature, highly-competitive player who could make an immediate impact, which he did in his first game and consistently over the course of a decade."

Photos: Best of Dont'a Hightower

Presenting some of the best photos of Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower.

