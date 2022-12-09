Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party 

Join the Patriots Cheerleaders for the launch of their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar! A selection of two different calendars features the Patriots Cheerleaders both at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All-Inclusive Resort in Aruba and on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium. It features stunning photos of the entire squad for every month of the year!
The calendar will be released and available for purchase at the Launch Party on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Gillette Stadium inside the Optum Field Lounge (directions here). The event runs 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM and is free and open to the public. Join the squad for fun activations including photos & autographs, a full-squad performance and giveaways from Patriots Cheerleaders partners. Guests will also be able to enter to win a 5-night stay for two at Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive – the squad's host resort!
Scheduled Events:
Subject to Change
- 7:00 PM: Doors Open & Calendars Available for Purchase
- 7:20 PM: Patriots Cheerleaders Performance
- 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM: Meet the Squad: Photos & Autographs
- 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM: Prize Giveaways
- 10:00 PM: Event concludes