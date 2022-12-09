Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Dec 09 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 12 - 05:55 PM

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

Belestrator: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals Playmakers

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

Mac Jones readies for blitz-happy Cardinals

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, December 15 at Gillette Stadium.

Dec 09, 2022 at 02:30 PM
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

2022_CHEER_CalendarLaunchParty_TwitterFB02

Join the Patriots Cheerleaders for the launch of their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar! A selection of two different calendars features the Patriots Cheerleaders both at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All-Inclusive Resort in Aruba and on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium. It features stunning photos of the entire squad for every month of the year!

The calendar will be released and available for purchase at the Launch Party on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Gillette Stadium inside the Optum Field Lounge (directions here). The event runs 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM and is free and open to the public. Join the squad for fun activations including photos & autographs, a full-squad performance and giveaways from Patriots Cheerleaders partners. Guests will also be able to enter to win a 5-night stay for two at Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive – the squad's host resort!

Scheduled Events:

Subject to Change

  • 7:00 PM: Doors Open & Calendars Available for Purchase
  • 7:20 PM: Patriots Cheerleaders Performance
  • 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM: Meet the Squad: Photos & Autographs
  • 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM: Prize Giveaways
  • 10:00 PM: Event concludes

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

After finalizing the 2022 Squad, the Patriots Cheerleaders hit the ground running with weekly practices and making appearances all around New England.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2022 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2022 season.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

The search for the 2022 New England Patriots Cheerleaders has begun and Preliminary Auditions are completely virtual this year! This has helped allow for unique opportunities that did not exist previously.

news

2021 Patriots Cheerleaders Year in Review

2021 brought a unique set of challenges and triumphs to the Patriots Cheerleaders.

news

Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer

Even though I was the cheerleading director for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and always loved the Patriots, I never dreamed of becoming a Patriots Cheerleader. But in 2017, after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, a good friend messaged me and said, "The Patriots cheerleading squad was missing one thing ... you!"

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.

news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23.

news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride.

news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/9

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party

Belichick sums up former draft pick Kingsbury's Cardinals as "aggressive"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Mac Jones readies for blitz-happy Cardinals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/9: "We try to play our best every week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, December 9, 2022.

One-On-One with Marcus Jones

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones and he talks about adjusting to pro football and how exciting it has been for him. Marcus also talks about playing in all three phases of the game.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Away to Arizona

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bills, and preview the Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Press Pass: Preparing for Arizona

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon, Adrian Phillips and more address the media on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals Playmakers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Cardinals defense, Kyler Murray, and DeAndre Hopkins on this episode of the Belestrator.

Mac Jones 12/8: "We've just go to go out there and compete and win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising