Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

Miami, FL – The Patriots were going to make a statement either way in a house that hasn't been friendly to this franchise over the years on the road against the Dolphins.

Either the Patriots would state their presence as a player in the AFC East with back-to-back divisional wins or crash down to earth following an upset win over the Bills, answering the question of whether last week's win over Buffalo was replicable or not.

Well, New England fell to the Dolphins by a final score of 31-17 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in a game similar to Miami's win in Week 2 up in Foxborough. With the Dolphins taking a 17-7 lead at the half and the Pats making things somewhat interesting late, Miami made the plays in critical situations and generated explosive plays on offense to pull away.

The statement from the Patriots is that there's a stark difference in star power between them and the elite teams in the AFC, making it difficult to replicate the execution they had one week ago. Sure, they have professionals on both sides of the ball who can find the winning formula at times. But they don't have cheat codes like Tyreek Hill or big-play corners (Jalen Ramsey) that can flip the game instantly, especially without blue-chippers Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.

From a win probability standpoint, Hill's 42-yard touchdown and Ramsey's interception before the half with the Patriots driving were the two biggest swings in the game, and the Dolphins didn't even have their entire arsenal of big-name players (Xavien Howard and Javon Holland were inactive). When it comes to consistent performance, talent almost always wins.

After a big win last week, we were either going to find out that the Patriots had turned a corner or that the win over Buffalo was a one-game aberration. There was context to consider with injuries and shaky officiating, and it wasn't a Dallas or Saint-like blowout. But the Pats still made a statement, which wasn't the one anyone was hoping for in Miami.

Here are eight observations from the loss to the Dolphins as the Patriots drop to 2-6 on the season:

1. Powerful Play of the Game Presented by Enel: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Second-Quarter Interception

The Patriots were driving deep into Dolphins territory on the fringe of the red zone late in the second quarter with a chance to cut into a 17-7 deficit.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien decided to take a shot into the end zone on first down, a good time to take a shot given the game situation. O'Brien called a "bluff" screen, where the Pats will fake a WR screen into the flat and send the "blockers" on deep routes, hoping the defense will bite on the fake, sneaking the receivers past the defense.